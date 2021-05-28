Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Georgia State

Blackberry Smoke Releases New Album ‘You Hear Georgia’, Team Up With Jamey Johnson On “Lonesome for a Livin'”

By Casey Young
Posted by 
Whiskey Riff
Whiskey Riff
 18 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IYSXO_0aEXYt1Z00

Georgia-grown southern rock band Blackberry Smoke released their 7th studio album today.

And, they brought out the big guns in Alabama native Jamey Johnson to join them on the track “Lonesome for a Livin’.” They had previously put out a few songs in the lead up to the full release, like the title-track “You Hear Georgia” and “Hey Delilah.”

The idea of this album was to shed light on some of the misconceptions about the South and some of the stereotypes and assumptions people may have about what it’s really like there.

“Lyrically, the song is about the South being misunderstood. It’s obviously a rough and tumble world, and there’s a lot of bad people. But there’s a lot of good people too.

It started with the idea of how people might have a preconceived opinion of you because of a thick Southern accent, then expanded into the reality of how some people just seem to have such a hard time getting along, thanks to political or religious views, or simply what part of the country you come from.”

Mission accomplished.

Teaming Up With Jamey Johnson

This song in particular is a soulful, rocking confession of how hard life has really been on them out on the road, and there’s a beautiful little line about how much of life as a musician has been far from glamorous and much more full of heartache:

“I put quite a few tears into quite a few beers”

They paint such a detailed, honest picture of reality, owning up to how much they really drank, lied and cheated, knowing it was wrong, but still not being able to stop themselves:

“I lived all the lyrics
For better or for worse
The drinkin’, the cheatin’, and the lyin’
Well I guess I walked it
Just how I talked it
Both eyes wide open but stone blind

I wonder how many angels
Are waitin’ for me?
To finally fall down on my knees
And then put me back up on my feet”

The track was written by frontman Charlie Starr. Of course, the lyrics in and of themselves would make the song great, but throw Jamey on the track, and you’ve got a bona fide hit. I don’t think you can get much better than this pair.

They previously worked together on Blackberry Smoke’s 2009 album, Little Pieces of Dixie, where Jamey joined them to cover Willie Nelson’s 1971 song “Yesterday’s Wine,” which also features George Jones. Merle Haggard and George Jones also recorded a duet of “Yesterday’s Wine” in 1982 that eventually became a #1 single.

Blackberry Smoke is also gearing up to hit the road this summer for their “Spirit of the South” tour.

“Lonesome for a Livin'”

“You Hear Georgia”

“Hey Delilah”

The post Blackberry Smoke Releases New Album ‘You Hear Georgia’, Team Up With Jamey Johnson On “Lonesome for a Livin'” first appeared on Whiskey Riff .
Whiskey Riff

Whiskey Riff

45K+
Followers
4K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

A RIFF on what country is really about.

 https://www.whiskeyriff.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dixie, GA
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
Local
Georgia Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jamey Johnson
Person
George Jones
Person
Merle Haggard
Person
Willie Nelson
Person
Charlie Starr
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blackberry Smoke#Blackberry World#Southern#Wine
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
Related
Atlanta, MOKansas City Star

Blackberry Smoke turns 20 with new album and tour

ATLANTA — Over a swampy, stinging guitar line, Charlie Starr belts the first line of “You Hear Georgia,” the title track of Blackberry Smoke’s seventh studio album:. “You hear Georgia when I open my mouth/ Don’t make no difference what I’m talkin’ about/ I let you in and then you throw me out/ You can’t see nothing past this shadow of a doubt”
Musicsocietyofrock.com

Robert Plant Teams Up With Alison Krauss For New Album

Led Zeppelin’s Robert Plant is reportedly teaming up again with Alison Krauss and prepping a new album. In the recent episode of Everyone Loves Guitar podcast, Greg Leisz talked about new material the pair has been working on. Leisz previously played the steel guitar on the 2007 Grammy-award winning album Raising Sand.
Rock MusicLaredo Morning Times

Chvrches Announce New Album, Release Song With Robert Smith

Chvrches have announced their fourth studio album, Screen Violence, out August 27th via Glassnote Records. On Wednesday, the band also shared a new single from the LP, “How Not to Drown,” featuring Robert Smith of the Cure. Recorded remotely between Glasgow and Los Angeles during the pandemic, Screen Violence derives...
Musicb93radio.com

Cody Johnson previews his upcoming double album with two new tracks

Cody Johnson’s planning an 18-song double album for release in October, but you don’t have to wait quite that long for new music. In fact, he’s got two brand-new tracks out today: “‘Til You Can’t” and “Longer Than She Did.”. “I chose to record ‘’Til You Can’t’ first because of...
Georgia StateColumbian

Blackberry Smoke has Georgia on its mind

ATLANTA — Over a swampy, stinging guitar line, Charlie Starr belts the first line of “You Hear Georgia,” the title track of Blackberry Smoke’s seventh studio album:. “You hear Georgia when I open my mouth/ Don’t make no difference what I’m talkin’ about/ I let you in and then you throw me out/ You can’t see nothing past this shadow of a doubt.”
Musicwnypapers.com

Casting Crowns release new song, 'Scars In Heaven,' from forthcoming album

Grammy Award-winning multi-RIAA Platinum-selling group Casting Crowns have released a brand-new song, "Scars in Heaven." The stirring ballad is available everywhere. The music video premiered this morning on the band's YouTube channel, which has more than 1.2 million followers. Casting Crowns also debuted the song live for the KLOVE Fan Awards, which air on TBN tonight; as well as today at CMB Momentum for radio programmers in Orlando.
MusicKerrang

Deafheaven announce upcoming album, release new song

Good news: San Francisco blackgaze geniuses Deafheaven have finished work on their fifth album, Infinite Granite, which is set for release on August 20 via Sargent House. To celebrate, they’ve released the first track from it, Great Mass Of Colour. Working with producer Justin Meldal-Johnsen (Wolf Alice,. , Metric), Infinite...
Musicgratefulweb.com

New Earth Farmers release new album, "Into The Great Unknown"

New Earth Farmers (formerly New American Farmers) just released their new EP, “Into The Great Unknown,” and shared a single/video "Everything Was Beautiful, Goodbye" from “Into The Great Unknown.” The video was directed by renowned production company, Neighborhoods Apart (John Prine, Lilly Hiatt, Aaron Lee Tasjan). The single/video was released on May 7th, 2021 http://www.neighborhoodsapart.com/about.
Musicgratefulweb.com

Lonesome River Band announces new album, Singing Up There: A Tribute to the Easter Brothers

Bluegrass songs about bluegrass seem to be turning up everywhere these days, but while there are plenty of single songs name-checking the music’s pioneers and all-star collaborative albums honoring generational legacies, a full-length tribute by one working band honoring another working band from days gone by is still a rarity. That makes Singing Up There: A Tribute to the Easter Brothers, the new album from Lonesome River Band — itself a legendary group heading toward its 40th anniversary — almost necessarily of note, but from the project’s opening notes, the music itself makes the decisive argument that this is one exciting set.
Smyrna, GAmagnetmagazine.com

A Conversation With Charlie Starr (Blackberry Smoke)

Is there anyone red-hot Nashville producer Dave Cobb hasn’t produced? His latest in a long list of recent clients: Smyrna, Ga.’s Blackberry Smoke, which is celebrating its 20th anniversary with the release of You Hear Georgia (3 Legged/Thirty Tigers). A steadfast tribute to their home state and all its polarities and contradictions, the quintet’s seventh full-length shouldn’t surprise anyone familiar with its straight-down-the-middle blend of country, R&B, hard rock and Southern boogie. Relentless road hogs, Charlie Starr and the rest of the band know they’ve got a live one on their hands, with tracks like “Hey Delilah,” “Live It Down” and “All Rise Again” (with Gov’t Mule’s Warren Haynes) just begging to be aired out onstage in a post-COVID spate of touring.
Tyler, TXeguidemagazine.com

June 5th: Jamey Johnson, Wade Bowen & Sundance Head in Concert

Jamey Johnson is appearing live in Tyler at Oil Palace June 5th!. Also appearing will be Wade Bowen & Sundance Head!. All tickets from previously-schedule (and rescheduled) dates are good. Please print off and bring with you to the show. To make things faster at the door, we can send you new, updated tickets. DM us If you would like to have updated tickets sent to you. You can also email your ticket Confirmation # (CP#) to tickets@kevinbarbaro.com and request new tickets.
Musiclatfusa.com

Country Music Superstar Carrie Underwood to Release Powerful My Savior: LIVE From The Ryman Concert on DVD on July 23

Seven-time GRAMMY® Award winner and three-time ACM Entertainer of the Year Carrie Underwood has recorded her first-ever gospel LIVE performance DVD, "My Savior: LIVE From The Ryman." The DVD will be released internationally on July 23 by Gaither Music Group in partnership with Capitol Records Nashville with distribution by Capitol Christian Music Group/Universal. Filmed at the celebrated Ryman Auditorium, known around the world as “The Mother Church of Country Music,” the country music superstar brings her best-selling, critically-acclaimed studio album "My Savior" (Capitol Records Nashville) to life on that legendary stage with breathtaking performances of traditional gospel hymns Underwood grew up singing such as “Amazing Grace” and “How Great Thou Art.” “This is an album I have always wanted to record and I’m thrilled to be able to bring these uplifting, inspirational songs to life in this special way,” says Underwood of "My Savior."
Wheeling, WVIntelligencer

Jamey Johnson Tour Coming To the Capitol Theatre July 30

WHEELING — Eleven-time Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Jamey Johnson is coming to Wheeling to perform at the Capitol Theatre on July 30. Dubbed as “one of the greatest country singers of our time,” according to the Washington Post, Johnson is one of only a few people in the history of country music to win two Song of the Year Awards from both the CMA and ACMs.
MusicPosted by
KOEL 950 AM

Billy Strings Pushes the Envelope With New Song ‘Wargasm,’ Featuring RMR [LISTEN]

Michigan native and Grammy winner Billy Strings pushes boundaries and provokes thought with his latest release “Wargasm.” The brand-new song features rapper RMR. It’s not uncommon for Strings to tackle the big issues, as country and bluegrass fans saw in his recently collaboration with Luke Combs, “The Great Divide." In "Wargasm," Strings and RMR take on the morality of war, asking the question, “So what’s the reason for this again?”
Music1029thebuzz.com

AFI Releases New Album ‘Bodies’

AFI has released its 11th studio album called Bodies. The band has also shared a video for Bodies highlight “On Your Back,” which was filmed during the recording of their BBC Radio 1 session and aired Sunday (June 13th) on Radio 1's Rock Show with Dan Carter. AFI's Davey Havok...
MusicPosted by
107.7 WGNA

Jamey Johnson Added To New York State Fair Free Show Lineup

Live Country music will be back in a big way at this summer's Great New York State Fair. Fresh off the news that the Great New York State Fair would be operating at 100 percent capacity August 20th through September 6th, they have added ANOTHER great country show to their Chevy Music Festival lineup. One of our favorite modern outlaws Jamey Johnson will take a stage to be announced on Tuesday, August 31st at 7 p.m. Jamey joins an already stellar lineup that includes Brothers Osborne, LOCASH, Russell Dickerson, Uncle Kracker, and the Oak Ridge Boys. Not to mention great acts across all musical genres like Train, Foreigner, 98 Degrees, Nas, Cold War Kids, and more.
Lake Wales, FLmusicfestnews.com

Blackberry Smoke & The Wood Brothers Headline Orange Blossom Revue

Blackberry Smoke & The Wood Brothers Headline Orange Blossom Revue. The return to in-person live music in Florida continues with the announcement that Southern rock heavyweights Blackberry Smoke and folk rockers The Wood Brothers are set to headline the two-day Orange Blossom Revue music festival in Lake Wales, Florida, that takes place on December 3 & 4.