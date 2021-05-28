Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

Google makes its Chrome browser 23% faster

By Prakhar Khanna
pocketnow.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChrome 91 was recently rolled out by Google on stable channel. The update brought a slew of changes. It included default desktop mode support on large screen devices, revamped form controls, File System Access API improvements, and more. Moreover, it brought performance improvements as well. The company has now revealed that the new update has made Chrome up to 23% faster than the previous release.

pocketnow.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Google Chrome#Chrome Browser#Chrome Product#Javascript
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Google
Related
Cell Phonesillinoisnewstoday.com

Google Chrome for Android is on the battlefield with a dropdown.

The drop-down menu is part of the graphical computer interface from the beginning, but it’s not particularly easy to work with on the touch screen. Google has a password autofill dropdown Bar above GboardHowever, the company seems to want to further reduce the number of dropdowns it encounters when surfing the web in Chrome.
Computersnationalcybersecuritynews.today

‘What’s New in Chrome OS’ at Google I/O makes a great case for developing for Chromebooks | #firefox | #chrome | #microsoftedge

Starting out by highlighting the explosive growth of Chromebooks across the board, the What’s new in Chrome OS keynote didn’t do much to give us a bunch of info we didn’t already know, but it did a great job of combining much of what we’ve been talking about here at Chrome Unboxed over the past few months into a quick presentation. As we see the huge growth of Chromebooks across enterprise, education and consumer channels, presentations like this do a great deal to bring about more developer attention for Chrome-specific app use cases.
Computersnewsatw.com

Chrome, Safari, Firefox and Edge join forces to improve browser extensions

The teams behind the Google Chrome, Apple Safari, Mozilla Firefox and Microsoft Edge browsers have banded together to improve extensions, the add-ons you can download to customize the software. That should mean your extensions will work better and come with a better security foundation to protect you from malware. On...
Technologynationalcybersecuritynews.today

Google Chrome is rolling out its grid layout and tab groups in a new update which is widely available now for Android users / Digital Information World | #firefox | #chrome | #microsoftedge

Its been a while since Google launched support for tab groups on a desktop version which really helped to bring orders to chaos for those who were used to keep countless tabs open at the same time. Google announced back in September 2019 that is trying to add a convenient way in its Chrome browser to organize multiple opened pages. After being tested in that year, this feature is finally coming to on mobile platforms as well. This update will also bring a grid switcher to Chrome in the Chrome v88 update which was launched a few days ago in which tab groups have already started to roll out globally. This feature can be enabled via a server-side shift and you can turn it on or off according to your choice via a flag.
Softwarenationalcybersecuritynews.today

Google releases Apple Silicon version of Chrome for Mac | #firefox | #chrome | #microsoftedge

Following today’s launch of M1-powered Macs, Google has quietly released a Mac version of Chrome that is optimized for Apple Silicon. Update 11/18: The Apple Silicon version of Chrome for Mac is now available for download. As of this morning, those on M1 devices with the Intel variant of the browser are not automatically getting updated yet. Therefore, an uninstall is required to get the optimized version immediately.
Softwarenationalcybersecuritynews.today

Google patches four high‑severity flaws in Chrome | #firefox | #chrome | #microsoftedge

The new release patches a total of eight vulnerabilities affecting the desktop versions of the popular browser. Google has rolled out an update last week for its Chrome web browser that fixes a range of security flaws including four that have been classified as highly severe. The vulnerabilities affect the Windows, macOS, and Linux versions of the popular browser.
Cell Phonesopticflux.com

Top Chrome VPNs To Use in 2021 – Faster Browsing Experience

Chrome is one of the most popular web browsers in the world. It offers a quick and straightforward browsing experience. However, data breaches seem to be a mainstay in today’s world, alongside censorship and unwelcome ads, making privacy a top concern among many businesses and everyday users. Therefore, VPNs had...
Softwarenationalcybersecuritynews.today

Google Chrome: This new feature makes it tougher for hackers to attack Windows 10 PCs | #firefox | #chrome | #microsoftedge

Google has revealed Chrome 90 has adopted a new Windows 10 security feature called “Hardware-enforced Stack Protection” to protect the memory stack from attackers. Hardware-enforced Stack Protection, which Microsoft previewed in March 2020, is designed to protect against return oriented programming (ROP) malware attacks, by using CPU hardware to protect an application’s code while running inside CPU memory.
SoftwareThe Windows Club

How to lock the Edge or Chrome browser with a password on Windows 10

In this post, we will show you how to lock the Microsoft Edge browser with password protection. Though there is no built-in option in Edge browser, there is a free extension named Browser Lock that can do that. It is available for Microsoft Edge as well as Google Chrome. Once the browser is locked, no one will be able to access opened tabs. You will need to enter the password set by you to access the browser again.
Computersnationalcybersecuritynews.today

Firefox 89: Mozilla brought its open source browser back from the ashes | #firefox | #chrome | #microsoftedge

Mozilla’s Firefox 89 is a return to form for the open source browser. Find out what about this latest iteration helped it to return as Jack Wallen’s browser of choice. I’m not going to lie: on Linux, I’ve been using the Opera Browser as my default for some time—even though the browser brings along with it a few frustrations. For the past few months, when working with a document in Google Docs, it would randomly devour system resources, thereby bringing the browser (and the desktop) to a screeching halt. Also, media displayed on some social media sites refused to play without a fix.
InternetGear Patrol

How to Use Google Chrome As a Password Manager

Chrome is the most popular web browser, and odds are you spend a lot of your time in there, from shopping on Amazon to checking your email to filing your taxes. One way you can get more out of it, is making use of the built-in Google Password Manager. Google's...
Technologyvoonze.com

Google Chrome adds a useful new screenshot tool

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements. - Advertisement - That of capturing screens has become a national sport thanks to smartphones. Now, practically any user knows by heart what is the combination of buttons to take asnapshot of what we see on the screen, in case we want to save in the photo library an indelible memory of a comment that someone has left us on WhatsApp, for example. So it is normal that some applications offer us the possibility of obtaining them to share them quickly, as Apple did some time ago when completely revamping the way to immortalize, for example, web pages. Now, Google adds improvements and extra functions but without reaching the refinement that we have in iOS, which we do not rule out that it will arrive in future updates of Chrome. New capture tools What Google has decided to introduce in Chrome 91 is nothing more than a complete capture tool that will allow us to send only what we want, without having to attach everything that covers the mobile screen. Thus, with this new menu, it will be possible to cut, expand, tilt, draw or point freehand any message that we deem appropriate before sending it to another application. It is, therefore, an update that adds small doses of an image editor and joins them with other more elementary editing. In addition, once we have sent that capture by WhatsApp or another application, we can delete it so that it does not even reach the photo gallery. As you can see, a whole compendium of tools that, it must be said, were already present in many of those capture utilities developed by certain manufacturers such as Samsung, for example. These changes will come, as we have told you, through Chrome 91 and have already been seen in some beta builds for Android. Anyway, if you want to try this feature while it officially arrives, you have a flag handy to activate them. Write “chrome: // flags / # chrome-share-screenshot” and you can take a look at all the news that it brings and that only in the scribble, draw and point tool, it comes with 18 colors and up to six stroke sizes with those to draw. The latest version of Chrome available officially is 90, of which we already told you some of its most important news last week.
ComputersAndroid Headlines

How To Disable Chromecast Controls In Google Chrome & Chromebook

If you’ve ever used a Chromecast device and Google’s Chrome at the same time, you may have noticed the devices’ controls for that appear in the browser — and you may have wanted to turn off or disable that. After all, not all is great about the ability to control any media playback on your Wi-Fi network from the browser.
Computersava360.com

7 Chrome Browser Extensions that will Save You Time!

Want to save time? Then these Google Chrome extensions are for you! From screen recording and text highlighting to currency conversion and color selection, these browser add-ons will make your day easier. In this video, Scott Friesen shares 7 of his favorite Chrome Extensions so you can get more done and enjoy less stress.