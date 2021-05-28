Cancel
Dr. Heather Maldonado named Keuka College VP for Student Development

 19 days ago
Keuka College has tapped a veteran western New York educator to fill a new role focused on student engagement and success.

Dr. Heather Maldonado has joined the College as Vice President for Student Development. The Cabinet-level position will see her take responsibility for areas including Student and Residence Life; Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion; Athletics; and Student Programming for Auxiliary Services.

“I’m looking forward to the opportunity to bring my skills and experiences to Keuka College and the VPSD role so I can provide the vision, strategy, leadership, advocacy, and assessment needed to help Keuka College adopt an integrated, whole-person approach to student development,” said Dr. Maldonado, who begins her new duties on June 1. “I appreciate the strategic way Keuka College’s leadership is advancing the institution and is committed to the intentional development of its students in all aspects of College life.”

Dr. Maldonado brings more than 20 years of experience in a variety of administrative, higher-education positions, including as Assistant Dean and, most recently, Assistant Provost for Academic Success at Buffalo State College. That’s exactly the background the College was looking for, said President Amy Storey.

“When it comes to student success, the majority of the challenges are not academic, but personal,” said President Storey. “Having an expert in student development theory at the College will help us deliver on our mission, ‘To create exemplary citizens and leaders to serve the nation and the world.’ I’m looking forward to the implementation of Dr. Maldonado’s comprehensive strategies, which are specifically designed to support students.”

Dr. Maldonado was selected following a national search. President Storey cited her record of leadership and accomplishment, her extensive experience in student development and facilitating change, and the poise and breadth of knowledge she demonstrated when meeting with the College Community last month.

She earned her Ph.D. from the University of Buffalo, her master’s degree from Ohio State University, and her bachelor’s degree from SUNY Geneseo.

