U.S.: Berries drive 8 percent rise in Q1 fruit imports

freshfruitportal.com
 20 days ago

Cover picture for the articleU.S. total fruit imports rose by 8 percent year-on-year to $6.4 billion in the first quarter of 2021, with much of the increase driven by berries. In fresh, blueberries, strawberries and raspberries all saw gains of around a quarter. Imports of blueberries rose by 28 percent to $377 million, while strawberry imports rose 25 percent to $596 million, and raspberries also rose by 25 percent to $302 million. Blackberries saw a more modest increase of 11 percent to $145 million.

#Fresh Fruit#Berries#Fruit Juices#Blueberries
