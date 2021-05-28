Sodus woman charged with burglary after stealing neighbor’s pillows

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of a Sodus woman following an investigation into a burglary on Mill St.

According to deputies, Gabrielle Donkers, 21, was arrested following a burglary in which she opened a window to her neighbor’s apartment and stole two pillows off a bed.

She was taken into custody and charged with burglary and petit larceny.

The charges will be answered at a later date.

