Bayer sees drop in shares amid ongoing weedkiller cases

freshfruitportal.com
 20 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBayer shares dropped as much as five percent yesterday after a U.S. judge rejected its plan to try and limit the cost of future class action claims that its Roundup weedkiller causes cancer. The company is questioning the future sale of glyphosate-based products to consumers in the U.S. and plans...

www.freshfruitportal.com
#Bayer#Monsanto#Lawsuits#Appellate Courts#Cancer#Reuters#The U S Supreme Court
AgricultureThe People's Voice

Roundup Update: Bayer Will Still Sell Toxic Weedkiller To U.S. Farmers But May Stop Selling It For Residential Use

Link: https://www.activistpost.com/2021/06/roundup-update-bayer-will-still-sell-toxic-weedkiller-to-u-s-farmers-but-may-stop-selling-it-for-residential-use.html. After a federal judge rejected a proposed $2 billion settlement for all future claims that Roundup causes cancer, the maker of the widely used weedkiller said it will consider whether to end its sale in the U.S. for residential use..
Medical & Biotechgeneticliteracyproject.org

Facing mounting number of glyphosate lawsuits, Bayer offers 5-point plan to address future Roundup weedkiller claims

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. Bayer has announced [May 27] a series of actions it plans to implement following the denial of the motion to preliminarily approve the Roundup™ class settlement agreement, designed to address potential future litigation, by Judge Vince Chhabria of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California.
Industrypowermag.com

Uncategorized

Enapter Makes Headway on AEM Electrolyzer Mass Production. Enapter, a German manufacturer of Anion Exchange Membrane (AEM) electrolyzers, is gearing up to deploy an automated production line to scale up electrolyzer manufacturing and ramp up green hydrogen production.…. Montana District Court Vacates EPA’s ‘Secret Science’ Rule. The Environmental Protection Agency's...
Agriculturechildrenshealthdefense.org

Author of ‘Monsanto Papers’ Tells RFK, Jr.: EPA Puts Monsanto’s Interests Above Public Health

The Defender is experiencing censorship on many social channels. Be sure to stay in touch with the news that matters by subscribing to our top news of the day. It's free. Carey Gillam’s new book, “The Monsanto Papers: Deadly Secrets, Corporate Corruption, and One Man’s Search for Justice,” tells the story of Dewayne Lee Johnson’s struggle to survive and his legal battle against Monsanto.
Economywealthx.com

PAL Seeks To Raise $505 Million Amid Ongoing Talks With Lessors

Philippine Airlines—controlled by billionaire Lucio Tan—is seeking to raise $505 million through borrowings and a convertible bond issue as the loss-making carrier continues to discuss restructuring plans with lessors. PAL is negotiating returning some planes to lessors as it considers filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in the U.S. About...
Businesszycrypto.com

Ripple Hires New Lawyer To Defend CEO Brad Garlinghouse In The Ongoing SEC Case

As part of the ongoing legal battle with the Securities and Exchange Commission, Ripple has onboarded a new attorney to help defend CEO Brad Garlinghouse. Nicole Tatz, an attorney from Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton LLP, has joined Ripple to represent the interests of Garlinghouse, according to Criminal Defense lawyer James. K. Filan. She specializes in litigation and enforcement at her firm with experience in financial reform.
IndustryLas Vegas Herald

Cockroach Killer Market May See Big Move | Bayer, BASF, Henkel

The Cockroach Killer Market outlook survey highlights the dynamics at play in each of the subsegments of Cockroach Killer Industry to better elaborate current state, emerging trends and potential areas of focus. Discerning stakeholders in the Cockroach Killer market will be able to use this study to evaluate opportunities and challenges in the context of an increasingly complex healthcare and life sciences marketplace. To understand big picture lot of industry players were analysed and some of them are Bayer, Syngenta, Henkel, PF Harris, S. C. Johnson & Son, Rockwell Labs, BASF, Sumitomo Chemical, FMC Corporation, Nufarm Limited, Kincho, Spectrum (Hot Shot), Aestar (Zhongshan), Shandong Yukang, Guangxi Jiebing, Zhejiang Tianfeng & Wuhan Biokiller.
PharmaceuticalsMedicalXpress

Russia sees surge in virus cases amid slow vaccine drive

Russia on Wednesday reported a spike in the number of coronavirus infections as officials struggle to encourage Russians to get vaccinated. A government tally reported 10,407 new coronavirus infections across the country, the highest since March 14. Moscow, the worst-hit city in Russia, also saw a surge in new infections,...
Energy IndustryAgriculture Online

TABLE-U.S. generation of renewable fuel credits rises in May -EPA

NEW YORK, June 16 (Reuters) - The United States generated more renewable fuel blending credits in May than in April, data from the Environmental Protection Agency's website showed on Wednesday. About 1.26 billion ethanol (D6) blending credits were generated in May, up from 1.14 billion in April, according to the data. About 396 million biodiesel (D4) blending credits were generated last month, up from 386 million the month prior. The credits are used by oil refiners and importers to show compliance with EPA-mandated ethanol blending quotas for petroleum-based fuels. They are generated with every gallon of biofuel produced. The EPA's press office did not immediately confirm the authenticity of the data. The following is a table of the credit generation for the month of May by credit type. Fuel (D RINs Volume Code) (Gal.) D3 43,822,751 43,822,751 D4 396,240,51 252,342,32 4 4 D5 8,253,971 5,951,921 D6 1,257,910, 1,252,575, 701 960 (Reporting by Stephanie Kelly; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)
Businessbloomberglaw.com

Amazon, Chevron Push SEC to Curb Climate Reporting Liability

Corporate giants submit comments as SEC mulls more ESG disclosures. Companies bracing for mandatory climate change reporting want the SEC to keep those disclosures out of their annual 10-Ks and other documents exposed to potentially higher legal liability. Amazon.com Inc. ,. Chevron Corp. , and. Walmart Inc. ., as well...
Environmentpaulnapoliblog.com

Product Liability Law: Another Weapon in The Arsenal Against Environmental Contamination

Enforcing environmental laws is often an interminable process. Administrative or judicial proceedings hinge on partisan interpretations of various statutes, which contributes to the challenge. Environmental lawyers regularly find themselves arguing statutory construction or fighting ever-changing regulations under the Comprehensive Environmental Response, Compensation, and Liability Act, known also as Superfund (“CERCLA”), The Resource Conservation and Recovery Act (“RCRA”) or their state law equivalents. While these statutes provide a strong legal basis for cleaning up hazardous chemical contamination, they can rarely be used to impose responsibility on the manufacturers or distributors of hazardous chemicals. This is because manufacturers and distributors seldom have the type of direct connection to the contaminated property needed to sustain an action under federal and state environmental statutes.
Congress & Courtsbloomberglaw.com

Justices Weigh Taking AbbVie Fight Over ‘Sham’ Patent Lawsuit

A Supreme Court case over whether AbbVie Inc. levied a sham patent lawsuit to stifle competition could complicate drugmakers’ ability to defend their protected inventions. AbbVie wants the justices to undo a lower court ruling that its infringement suit against rival Perrigo Co.—to stave off a generic version of its AndroGel testosterone drug—violated antitrust law. The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit last year said the “objective baselessness” of AbbVie’s claims showed the drugmaker had no hope to win the case but rather intended to use the litigation process for anticompetitive leverage.
Energy IndustryPosted by
The Hill

OVERNIGHT ENERGY: Judge halts Biden pause on new public lands oil leasing | Democrat presses Haaland on oil and gas review | EPA puts additional delay on Trump lead and copper in drinking water rule

IT IS WEDNESDAY, MY DUDES. Welcome to Overnight Energy, your source for the day’s energy and environment news. Please send tips and comments to Rachel Frazin at rfrazin@thehill.com. Follow her on Twitter: @RachelFrazin. Reach Zack Budryk at zbudryk@thehill.com or follow him at @BudrykZack. Today a federal judge halts the Biden...