Bayer sees drop in shares amid ongoing weedkiller cases

NEW YORK, June 16 (Reuters) - The United States generated more renewable fuel blending credits in May than in April, data from the Environmental Protection Agency's website showed on Wednesday. About 1.26 billion ethanol (D6) blending credits were generated in May, up from 1.14 billion in April, according to the data. About 396 million biodiesel (D4) blending credits were generated last month, up from 386 million the month prior. The credits are used by oil refiners and importers to show compliance with EPA-mandated ethanol blending quotas for petroleum-based fuels. They are generated with every gallon of biofuel produced. The EPA's press office did not immediately confirm the authenticity of the data. The following is a table of the credit generation for the month of May by credit type. Fuel (D RINs Volume Code) (Gal.) D3 43,822,751 43,822,751 D4 396,240,51 252,342,32 4 4 D5 8,253,971 5,951,921 D6 1,257,910, 1,252,575, 701 960 (Reporting by Stephanie Kelly; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)