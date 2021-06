Local rock band Club Phred played to a sold-out crowd of 250 in the parking lot of the Newark Senior Center on Friday evening. The event was the second outdoor concert organized by the senior center, but with nearly 90 percent of Delaware seniors vaccinated against COVID-19, it looked a lot more normal than the concert held last fall. Few masks were seen, and attendees gathered in large groups with friends and danced together in front of the stage. Though the event was planned well in advance, it came just one day after federal officials relaxed mask and social distancing guidelines for people who are vaccinated.