Southern Indiana businesses making progress after pandemic

Fifteen months after the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, some Southern Indiana business owners are finding themselves in a very different place than they were last year. Ed Faulstick, owner of commercial IT company C3 Tech, bought a larger space in Clarksville in May 2020 to relocate his current operations, which includes a staff of 11. He said he's on track to see a double in business between 2020 and 2022. A lot of that, he said, comes from the tech needs borne out of the pandemic.