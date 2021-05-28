Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Violent Crimes

Battle of the Bridge: How brave trio tackled terrorist after bloody knife spree

By Video
Posted by 
newschain
newschain
 18 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0es0i7_0aEXYaV000
Steve Gallant carrying a tusk (PA Wire)

The final moments of the Fishmongers’ Hall terror attack would have sounded unbelievable had the grim scene not been played out in full view of horrified members of the public.

Three men – a prisoner on day release, a reformed killer and a communications manager – came together as they tried to disarm a terrorist.

They relied on the combined might of an ornamental whale tusk plucked from the wall of Fishmongers’ Hall, a fire extinguisher found at the same location, and their own bare hands to subdue and eventually overcome 28-year-old Usman Khan, who was shot dead by police scrambled to the scene.

The Battle of London Bridge was recalled in second-by-second detail during inquests into the deaths of Khan’s victims, Cambridge graduates Saskia Jones, 23, and Jack Merritt, 25.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rN8co_0aEXYaV000
Incident on London Bridge (PA Media)

Steve Gallant, who met Mr Merritt through prisoner education programme Learning Together, said he initially “whacked” Khan with a narwhal tusk inside Fishmongers’ Hall but was empty-handed by the time he got to the bridge.

Mr Gallant, one of two men convicted of killing Barrie Jackson in Hull in 2005, had been allowed out on licence for the first time when Khan struck on November 29 2019.

Describing his role in containing Khan, Mr Gallant said: “I had done a little bit of wrestling so I knew how to pin people to the floor.”

He said Khan managed to get up, so he gave the suspect “a couple of uppercuts to the face” which helped to “stun him a little bit”.

A second man, Ministry of Justice communications manager Darryn Frost, wept in the witness box as he described refusing to let go of Khan, even though armed police yelled at him to do so.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ehfri_0aEXYaV000
Incident on London Bridge (PA Wire)

He told the inquests: “I said, ‘I’ve got his hands, he can’t kill anyone else, I won’t let him kill anyone else’.

“I didn’t want him to be shot. His statement that he was waiting for the police meant he wanted to die.”

Mr Frost, his voice trembling with emotion, added: “I saw the chaos he had caused in the hall – I didn’t want him to have the satisfaction of his choice when he had taken that away from others.”

The third man, former prisoner John Crilly, described how Khan lost his balance after Mr Frost and Mr Gallant struck him during a tense few seconds on the bridge.

It was then that Mr Crilly – who served 13 years in prison for murder before the conviction was quashed and he was resentenced for manslaughter – hit Khan over the head with a fire extinguisher.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nkoY7_0aEXYaV000
Incident at London Bridge (PA Wire)

He told the inquests: “I was telling (police) to shoot the bastard.

“I was telling them, ‘He’s just killed people, he’s got a bomb, just shoot him’.”

It came after several people in Fishmongers’ Hall tried to disarm Khan, including porter Lukasz Koczocik, who used a long ceremonial pike plucked from the walls of the Grade II-listed building.

He said: “Once I managed to land a strike on his (Khan’s) belly, he grabbed the pike in one hand, still holding the knives, and I couldn’t shake him off.

“He caught me in the hand and in the shoulder.

“I dropped the pike because he cut the tendon in my hands so I couldn’t grip it.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oM0go_0aEXYaV000
Usmam Khan (PA Media)

Mr Koczocik said Mr Crilly and Mr Frost then chased Khan out on to the street, prompting him to warn nearby members of the public that Khan was armed.

Criminology graduate Stephanie Szczotko, who survived being stabbed by “expressionless” Khan in her arm and torso, said she remembered trying to raise her arm to defend herself during the attack.

Isobel Rowbotham, who worked part-time as an office manager for Learning Together, described how she had to “play dead” after being seriously injured by Khan.

Chief coroner Mark Lucraft QC commended those who challenged Khan after they concluded their evidence.

newschain

newschain

25K+
Followers
75K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Tusk#Armed Police#Uk#Fishmongers Hall#Learning Together#Ministry Of Justice
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Violent Crimes
Country
U.K.
Related
Public SafetyThe Independent

Fishmongers’ Hall attack inquests: Police should have raised concerns over terrorist’s trip to London target, officer admits

A counter-terrorism officer has admitted that police should have raised concerns about letting a convicted terrorist travel to a London event where he launched a deadly attack. Usman Khan, 28, murdered two people at a celebration held by Cambridge University’s Learning Together education programme at Fishmongers’ Hall in 2019. The...
Public SafetyBBC

Fishmongers' Hall: Police should have considered Usman Khan risk

A counter-terror detective has admitted he should have considered the risk posed by the Fishmongers' Hall attacker travelling to London unescorted. Det Sgt Jon Stephenson said that in hindsight, the decision to allow Usman Khan to attend a prison education event on 29 November 2019, was a risk. Jack Merritt,...
Public Safetyledburyreporter.co.uk

Counter-terror police: We should have aired fears of Usman Khan’s London trip

A counter-terror police officer has agreed his team should have raised a concern about homegrown jihadi Usman Khan’s visit to a prisoner education event, at which he killed two Cambridge University graduates. Detective Sergeant Jon Stephenson, from Staffordshire Police Special Branch, said he agreed in hindsight that the decision to...
Violent CrimesBBC

Fishmongers' Hall: Terrorist shot at 20 times on London Bridge

Fishmongers' Hall terrorist Usman Khan was shot at 20 times by armed police before he died on London Bridge, an inquest has heard. He stabbed Jack Merritt, 25, and Saskia Jones, 23, at a prisoner rehabilitation conference at the hall on 29 November, 2019. Khan injured two others before being...
Violent CrimesPosted by
The Independent

‘I didn’t think we were going home’: Armed police describe confronting terrorist on London Bridge

Armed police officers have described how they feared that a terrorist was going to blow them up and collapse London Bridge after he revealed a suicide vest.Usman Khan was wearing what experts said was a “very realistic” fake bomb when he launched a stabbing rampage at a prison rehabilitation event in November 2019.One of the officers who shot Khan described him as a “selfish c***” for forcing police to shoot him, in the belief that the device was real and he was about to detonate it.The chaos unfolded in front of a school bus full of children, tourists and commuters...
Public Safetyphilkotse.com

DOTr seeks to heighten security at EDSA Busway after knife attack

DOTr Secretary Tugade urges everyone to be vigilant. A video of a man attacking an Inter-Agency Council (I-ACT) marshal and Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) personnel with a knife surfaced online. The incident took place at the EDSA Busway Ortigas Avenue station in the light of day, in the presence of many commuters. This happened after the said PCG operative attempted to usher the man away from the station.
Public SafetyCorbin Times Tribune

LEFT TO MY OWN DEVICES: How a $300 crime turned into a terroristic threat

There was a time mere years ago when the cybersecurity community was apt to believe that ransomware was a fleeting tool amongst the criminals’ arsenal. Within a short timespan it came into fashion and was quickly relegated to “commodity” status according to many reports. While Trojan horses may be the longest held offensive within hackers’ lore, especially once average households contained computers, other schemes came and went. That’s how ransomware, which is a variation on the Trojan theme, was looking in 2018 or so. It had become commonplace. It didn’t require sophisticated users. There were so-called off-the-shelf ransomware packages to be found on the dark web.
Militarynewspotng.com

3 Soldiers Wounded, 6 Terrorists Killed As Troops And ISWAP Battle In Borno

The Nigerian Army has confirmed a fierce engagement between its troops and terrorists belonging to the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP). A statement on Wednesday by the Director of Army Public Relations, Brigadier-General Mohammed Yerima said the troops clashed with the terrorists on Tuesday when they attempted to infiltrate Dikwa town of Borno.