The Making of In Treatment’s Luxe, Colorful Home Turned Office
If you’re not already intrigued by the psychological drama on display in HBO’s revival of In Treatment, you may find yourself ensorcelled by its setting: the Architectural Digest–worthy home of Uzo Aduba’s therapist Dr. Brooke Lawrence. It’s a cliché to say that the setting of any show is really a character within it, but the house does do the job of acting as a stand-in for her character’s father, a Los Angeles architect who designed it and who, as we learn as the season goes on, had a fraught relationship with Brooke.www.vulture.com