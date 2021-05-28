Cancel
‘The potential is enormous’: why high fashion brands are getting into gaming

By Jennifer Faull
The Drum
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou’d think the virtual realms of Animal Crossing and League of Legends would be the last place to find the likes of Louis Vuitton, Valentino or Marc Jacobs. Yet there they are. Fashion houses traditionally catering to an elite minority are now donning their collections on millions of in-game avatars. Seemingly an odd pairing, high fashion’s migration to gaming is in fact a well-played move that will open them up to a whole new world of shoppers.

www.thedrum.com
