‘The potential is enormous’: why high fashion brands are getting into gaming

As you continue to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community for Pride Month, it’s important to note that it takes more than flying rainbow flags or posting on Instagram to show support. In addition to watching LGBTQ+ movies and understanding the group’s history through books like The Stonewall Reader, you can shop from some fashion brands that are giving back this month. It’s important to recognize, too, that even though many companies are donating to charities and organizations, this is all just a start. Continue to check in with the brands you love, and hold them accountable, on how they’re supporting the LGBTQ+ community outside of June.