Why Apple and Google’s virus-alert apps had limited success

Augmented reality, as well as virtual reality, are twotechnologies that have been trying to get into our lives for years, but have never found their place. In the case of augmented reality, more and more devices allow us to use it for a multitude of things, usually to be able to create virtual spaces within real ones, of our real environment. And there Google has offered us many solutions in this regard, and one of them is to be able to measure objects with the phone's camera, seeing the dimensions in real time on the phone screen. This is possible thanks to a well-known app called Measurement, which is now incomprehensibly going to be unavailable. Google withdraws its support As if it were life support that is withdrawn from a terminal patient, this app available in the Google Play Store has lost support from Google, and will no longer be available to download from your store official. Therefore, from now on you will not be able to access this app in the Google store, unless you had already downloaded it previously, in which case it will appear in the search results of the store and you can click on the install button to be able to enjoy it again. If not, you will no longer be able to access it unless you install it from outside the Google store. Something simple if we look for an alternative version in app repositories such as APK Mirror, where we can download its APK file without problems and install it in the same way as if it were from the Mountain View store. Of course, first you must activate the installation from unknown sources of apps in your phone's settings. You should also know if your mobile is compatible with Google's ARCore platform that allows you to generate virtual environments with the phone's camera and other Android devices. We do not know very well why Google has decided to remove this app from the Play Store, because it is undoubtedly one of the most useful that we can carry on our phone. It gives us the feeling that Google is not going to eliminate it completely, and we could see it integrated into the camera, as has happened with Google Lens, and even integrate it within this same tool, it would certainly make sense.