Astronomy

Dark energy survey releases most precise look at the universe's evolution

By Amanda Kocz
Phys.org
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn 29 new scientific papers, the Dark Energy Survey examines the largest-ever maps of galaxy distribution and shapes, extending more than 7 billion light-years across the universe. The extraordinarily precise analysis, which includes data from the survey's first three years, contributes to the most powerful test of the current best model of the universe, the standard cosmological model. However, hints remain from earlier DES data and other experiments that matter in the universe today is a few percent less clumpy than predicted.

Planck
Chile
Astronomy
Science
