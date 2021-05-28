Cancel
Texas State

Corporate tax break program at risk after failing to clear Texas Senate

Austin American-Statesman
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a big blow for proponents of using tax breaks to attract economic development to Texas, a top state incentive program for businesses is in jeopardy of expiring after a key deadline passed Wednesday night without lawmakers renewing it. The so-called Chapter 313 program — named for the section of...

www.statesman.com
