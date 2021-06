This post may contain affiliate links, which means I receive a commission if you make a purchase using the links in this post. When you think about it you’ll realize that for the last 16 months you’ve been protected from other people. As long as you’ve been masked up you’ve probably not gotten any colds or the flu. But times are changing and we’re now in a world that is opening up. You’ll encounter more and more people not wearing a mask which means that their immune system will now be affecting your immune system.