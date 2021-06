The College Football Experience on the Sports Gambling Podcast Network reacts to the big USFL 2021 news. Pick Dundee aka (@TheColbyD) & Patty C (@PattyC831) project just how the league will shake out and what we could possibly looking forward to. Will the USFL bring back all the old classic franchises? What pressure has the USFL just applied to the XFL and CFL? Can Spring Football finally work? What does that Fox Sports deal really mean? Will the USFL be able to attract stars like they did in the 80’s? We talk it all on this special edition episode of The College Football Experience.