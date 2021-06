DeAndre Ayton’s last-second alley-oop proved to be the game-winner and gave the Phoenix Suns a commanding 2-0 series lead against the Los Angeles Clippers. Both teams have superstars sidelined, but it has been the Suns who have proved that they have the depth to withstand missing their MVP candidate. Tonight we will get Game 1 of a totally unexpected Eastern Conference Finals showdown between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Atlanta Hawks. Atlanta has surprised all but the most hardcore fans this postseason, making good on a tremendous offseason combined with internal growth.