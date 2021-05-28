Cancel
Burger Culture in Tampa offers unique burger options

By Teyonna Edwards
ABC Action News
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTAMPA, Fla.—Burger Culture is slowly becoming a Tampa Bay staple. This food truck offers unique burger options that are not just photogenic but down right delicious!. Mango Burger—cream cheese, sautéed onions, mango chutney. Waffle Burger—goat cheese, blueberry compote, honey drizzle. Cheesesteak Burger—bacon, steak, onions and cheese. Green Chili Burger—roasted poblano,...

