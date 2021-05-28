Cannabis 101: No Shame, No Stress, No Stigma

Q: The pandemic has been difficult for many, but for me, working remotely was like a vacation. I have been a bank executive for several years. Many people joke about working banker’s hours, but it is silently stressful. When I work at the office, I have constant interruptions with phone calls and in-person meetings. COVID-19 allowed me to plan my work for days at home where I could work straight through and get everything done. I have an office that I set up at home, and I accomplish everything I need to do, regardless of the hours I keep. If I want to continue working until 10 p.m., I do so because I love the peace of my environment.