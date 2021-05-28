Rumour: AS Monaco interested in signing Borussia Dortmund goalkeeper Roman Bürki

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleAS Monaco are reportedly interested in signing Borussia Dortmund goalkeeper Roman Bürki, who is free to leave the club this summer. Roman Bürki fell out of favour at Borussia Dortmund earlier this season and lost his place in the team to compatriot Marwin Hitz. The Black and Yellows are now on the verge of signing VfB Stuttgart goalkeeper Gregor Kobel for a fee of 15 million euros. The 23 year old has already signed a long-term contract, and will be Dortmund’s first choice goalkeeper next season.

