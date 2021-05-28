Cancel
Elle King performs 'Drunk (And I Don't Wanna Go Home)' on 'Late Late Show'

By Wade Sheridan
UPI News
UPI News
 18 days ago
Elle King performed her song "Drunk (And I Don't Wanna Go Home)" on "The Late Late Show." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

May 28 (UPI) -- Elle King performed her song "Drunk (And I Don't Wanna Go Home)" and discussed her pregnancy on The Late Late Show with James Corden.

The singer discussed with Corden her experience with being six months pregnant before taking the stage on Thursday.

"I feel like I want to like eat people's hands and their arms. Anything fried is good for me. I want to like eat my partner's beard, it's very strange. I want to eat makeup, all the weird stuff that should be illegal is what I want to do. Pregnancy has brought out my crazy," King said about her cravings.

King, 31, announced her pregnancy in March and is expecting her first child with fiancé Dan Tooker. The announcement came after King experienced two pregnancy losses.

King was joined by her band and performed "Drunk (And I Don't Wanna Go Home)" in front of a video screen featuring flames. The song is a collaboration with Miranda Lambert, who was not present for the performance.

"So bartender take my keys/ What do you want from me/ Baby I'm drunk and I don't wanna go home/ I'm not staying in to fight/ I'm staying out all night/ Baby I'm drunk and I don't wanna go home," King sang.

King last released the album Shake the Spirit in 2018.

