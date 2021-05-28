Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

Man dies after someone took him to Harlem Hospital with gunshot wound

By Rocco Parascandola
NY Daily News
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA man died early Friday after he was dropped off at Harlem Hospital with a gunshot wound to his leg, police said. Officers responding to a ShotSpotter alert at 2:58 a.m. at W. 151st St. and Macombs Place found a blood trail, police said. Moments later, Harlem Hospital called cops...

www.nydailynews.com
View All 21 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Shotspotter#Harlem Hospital#Shotspotter#Macombs Place
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related
Sodus, NY13 WHAM

Police: One dead after vehicles collide in Sodus

(WHAM) - One person was killed Monday afternoon in a collision between two vehicles in Sodus, according to New York State Police. State Police said they were called to Sodus Center Road east of Robinson Road just before 2 p.m. Troopers said a commercial vehicle heading east collided in the...
New York City, NYPosted by
TheDailyBeast

NYPD Officer Was Harassed, Suffered on the Job for Wearing Mask: Suit

New York City Police Department officer Karen Ramirez says that when she started wearing a mask at work during the early days of the pandemic, she was scolded and threatened by her co-workers. Now the 39-year-old is suing the department, saying she suffered career consequences because of her mask-wearing. Her lawsuit details an incident in late March 2020, just a week before the federal government called for Americans to don masks, when a supervisor started “cursing and yelling” at her over her mask. Ramirez also alleges that when she said she was worried about infecting her elderly relatives and children, she was moved to a crowded police HQ in downtown Manhattan, which she believed made her more likely to contract the virus. “You want a mask, that will be your permanent post,” she claims another supervisor told her.