From ‘Slumdog’ to ‘Pi,’ Khan stood out

Ever since the COVID-19 pandemic, a lot of people have gone jobless. In order to provide help, a lot of celebrities have come forward to help them monetarily as well as with food supplies. Among them are now dwarf artists of the Bollywood industry who have been out of work for almost a year now. They have now sought help from actors, Sonu Sood and Salman Khan, as reported by Etimes. According to Dipak Soni, one of the dwarf artists, she has received a call from Sood’s office and now her team has connected with the superstar’s Being Human Foundation and are now waiting for a reply. Not only this but she even reached out to Aarif Khan’s association that organized ration kits for about 35 dwarf artists residing in Mumbai.