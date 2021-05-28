Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

From ‘Slumdog’ to ‘Pi,’ Khan stood out

By Chris Hewitt, Star Tribune Published:
Columbian
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMovie fans may not know who Irrfan Khan was, but they’ve probably seen him more times than they realize. The Indian actor racked up more than 150 credits before he died last year at age 53. Many of his Bollywood movies didn’t make it to the U.S., but he starred in such Hollywood blockbusters as “The Amazing Spider-Man” and “Jurassic Park,” playing not so much bad guys as bad-adjacent guys. His credits include a bunch of smaller dramas, but he may be best known for playing a tormented patient who’s dissatisfied with his arranged marriage during the third season of HBO’s “In Treatment,” the fourth season of which premiered Sunday.

www.columbian.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dev Patel
Person
Angelina Jolie
Person
Ang Lee
Person
Colin Trevorrow
Person
Daniel Pearl
Person
Jhumpa Lahiri
Person
Danny Boyle
Person
Irrfan Khan
Person
Mira Nair
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Indian#Hbo#Pakistani
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Movies
News Break
Entertainment
Country
India
Place
Mumbai
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Moviesthebharatexpressnews.com

Back: when an emotional Anil Kapoor touched Sir Anthony Hopkins’ feet as he received the SAG Award for “Slumdog Millionaire”

At the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards held in 2009, Slumdog Millionaire won the Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture award. The award was presented by Sir Anthony Hopkins and received by Anil Kapoor, Irrfan Khan, Dev Patel and Freida Pinto on behalf of Rubina Ali, Tanay Hemant Chheda, Ashutosh Lobo Gajiwala, Azharuddin Mohammed Ismail, Ayush Mahesh Khedekar, Tanvi Ganesh Lonkar and Madhur Mittal.
Moviestheplaylist.net

Olivia Wilde, Spike Jonze, Tobey Maguire & More Join Damien Chazelle’s ‘Babylon’

Damien Chazelle doesn’t make small films. Even his breakout film, “Whiplash,” is small in scale but features massive performances. But his most recent films, “La La Land” and “First Man,” not only feature big performances but also huge production value. And judging by the casting alone for his new feature, “Babylon,” it appears that Chazelle is upping his game to an incredible height, bringing in a slew of A-list talent to appear in his film about Old Hollywood.
Celebritiesinsideradio.com

Jillene Khan

Jillene Khan is named overnight host at Minnesota Public Radio/American Public Media’s “YourClassical MPR,” which originates at KSJN Minneapolis (99.5). Khan joins from Mid-West Family Broadcasting AC “Magic 98” WMGN Madison, WI, where she hosted afternoons. “Khan found her way to classical music later in life. When exposed, she was...
Moviesthebharatexpressnews.com

Kriti Sanon participated in the Hindi remake of “Kill Bill” by Anurag Kashyap?

Kriti Sanon has a series of movies in her cat and fans are excited to see her onscreen again soon. Now, according to the latest reports, the actor is set to show off his kickass action avatar in the Hindi remake of Hollywood blockbuster “Kill Bill”. Yes, according to rumors, Kriti will play the lead role originally played by Uma Thurman in the classic Quentin Tarantino film. Actor-producer Nikhil Dwivedi has acquired the rights to the film to be shot in India, and Anurag Kashyap is likely to direct it.
Moviesmoveablefest.com

Tribeca 2021 Interview: Michael Gassert and Sami Khan on Staying in the Game for “The Last Out”

Before the Tribeca Film Festival was set to unfold last year, co-directors Michael Gassert and Sami Khan and their producing partner Jonathan Miller were putting the finishing touches on “The Last Out,” a project that had been in the works for years and was primed for a premiere in April when it could coincide with the start of Major League Baseball’s spring training. Of course, life had other plans and after spending the previous years following Cuban players Victor Baró, Carlos O. González, and Happy Oliveros, they were all too ready to handle some curveballs, but while COVID upended their best laid plans with the cancellation of Tribeca, the trio had fortunately made a film for all seasons.
Moviesmythcreants.com

Five Antagonists Who Never Stood a Chance

Captain Kirk’s adventures would be a snoozefest if the Klingons just rolled over for him. No one would care about T’Challa taking back his throne unless Killmonger could match him blow for blow. Batman’s investigations would be pointless if the Joker just turned himself in.* What’s the point of cheering for the good guys when their victory is inevitable? I’ve spoken on this topic more than once in the past, but since authors keep releasing these weak-tea villains into the wild, there’s always more to discuss.
Celebritiesfemalefirst.co.uk

Steven Moffat stood in as Doctor for Who readthrough

Former 'Doctor Who' boss Steven Moffat once stood in as the Doctor for an episode read through and joked he moved people to tears with his performance. Former 'Doctor Who' boss Steven Moffat once stood in as the Doctor. The 59-year-old producer joked everyone was in awe of his performance...
ObituariesThe Guardian

Kazim Khan obituary

My uncle Kazim Khan, Kaz to his friends, who has died aged 85, was a teacher and academic who carried out research into racism and drug misuse. He was also a local councillor in the London borough of Islington. Kazim was the eldest son of Kaneez Ali and Mohammad Ameer...
Celebritiesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Harrison Ford crashed at age 78 and left the shooting of Indiana Jones 5

Harrison Ford is a living legend of film history at 78 years old and is currently filming Indiana Jones 5. Although his age does not prevent him from remaining current in acting, sometimes it plays a trick on him: this Wednesday it became known that the recordings of the award-winning actor in the film had to be suspended due to an accident he suffered. What happened?
Moviessamachar-news.com

Amitabh Bachchan revisits ‘Naseeb’ memories, shares iconic picture dressed as a matador

The legendry actor also shared a trivia from the film’s set. He wrote in the caption, “… the matador and the gun .. film NASEEB .. climax on a rotating Resturant .. a set built at Chandivali Studio .. and it rotated .. so action scenes , drama , Resturant on fire ,all .. done while it rotated ..Only the great Manmohan Desai could conceive all this .. and succeed .. and we’re talking the 80’s .. no VFX no CG nothing ..those were the days my friend.”
Worlddweb.news

Meet Samrat Khan : A Popular Musical Artist – Entrepreneur from Bangladesh

Dhaka, Bangladesh Jun 21, 2021 (Issuewire.com) – Samrat Khan an 25 year old Bangladeshi Musical artist, entrepreneur & Digital Marketer who started his career studying side by side had a dream of achieving something big. Samrat Khan Born 1995 in Cumilla. Along with his studies he started his social media...
Moviessamachar-news.com

20 years of Lagaan: Aamir Khan drops his army officer look from ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ to mark the occasion

As the Oscar-nominated film ‘Lagaan’ completes 20 years on the horizon of Indian cinema, Aamir Khan Productions banner shared a heartfelt video message of the lead actor from his upcoming film ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’s look. In the video that actor’s production house shared, Aamir can be seen in his army officer look from Laal Singh Chaddha. He will be seen in the lead role of the film, which is a Hindi remake of the Hollywood movie Forest Gump. Well, it’s a special day for Indian cinema as the cult-classic ‘Lagaan’ completes 20 years today. The iconic film not only changed the game in the landscape of Indian movies but was also Aamir Khan Productions’ first cinematic offering.
Moviestalesbuzz.com

Aamir Khan Productions share a heartfelt video message from Aamir in LSC look as Lagaan completes 20 years!

It’s a special day for Indian cinema as the Oscar-nominated film Lagaan completes 20 years today. The cult film not only changed the game in the landscape of Indian movies but was also Aamir Khan Productions’ first cinematic offering. As the production banner also celebrates its 20th anniversary, actor-filmmaker Aamir Khan shot a special video which was shared by his company’s team on their platform.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Anya Taylor-Joy Thought The Witch Had Ended Her Career

Anya Taylor-Joy is now firmly established as one of the fastest-rising stars in Hollywood, having recently landed a Golden Globe win for Best Actress in a Miniseries or Television Film thanks to her acclaimed turn as Beth Harmon in Netflix’s smash hit The Queen’s Gambit. But the 25-year-old has revealed she thought her career was over before it had even gotten started.
Public Healthsamachar-news.com

Dwarf artists seek help from Salman Khan, Sonu Sood amid COVID-19 pandemic

Ever since the COVID-19 pandemic, a lot of people have gone jobless. In order to provide help, a lot of celebrities have come forward to help them monetarily as well as with food supplies. Among them are now dwarf artists of the Bollywood industry who have been out of work for almost a year now. They have now sought help from actors, Sonu Sood and Salman Khan, as reported by Etimes. According to Dipak Soni, one of the dwarf artists, she has received a call from Sood’s office and now her team has connected with the superstar’s Being Human Foundation and are now waiting for a reply. Not only this but she even reached out to Aarif Khan’s association that organized ration kits for about 35 dwarf artists residing in Mumbai.
MoviesHollywood Reporter

Quentin Tarantino

Quentin Tarantino to Receive Rome Film Festival Lifetime Achievement Award. Quentin Tarantino, the director who paid tribute to Italian spaghetti Westerns in Django Unchained (2012), will be honored by the Rome Film Festival this year with a lifetime…. Quentin Tarantino Jokes It Won’t Be Long Before His Baby Drops F-Bombs.