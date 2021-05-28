At Nearly $1M, Will This Alfa Romeo 155 V6 Ti Racer Make You Say Mamma Mia?

Buying a Stelvio means stepping outside the typical SUV-box. Let’s see if it makes sense to buy a new or used Alfa Romeo Stelvio. The Alfa Romeo Stelvio is a sharp-dressed SUV, stacked with Italian pizazz and looking like nothing else on the market. When you fill the engine bay with a twin-turbo, 505 horse V6 – as in the Quadrifoglio model – the Stelvio takes on a new, more intense demeanor. Quadrifoglio (QF) is to Alfa what M is to BMW or AMG is to Mercedes, the wild child option. If you’re considering an Italian bred SUV, you would be hard pressed not to at least look at the Stelvio Quadrifoglio given its performance bona fides. However, a new one is not cheap, so is it worth considering a used model?