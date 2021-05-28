Cancel
Buying Cars

At Nearly $1M, Will This Alfa Romeo 155 V6 Ti Racer Make You Say Mamma Mia?

Carscoops
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn Alfa Romeo 155 race car that was used in various touring car championships throughout Europe in the 1990s is heading to auction in mid-June. Alfa Romeo homologated the 155 to FIA Class 1 Touring Car specifications. This particular model was built for the 1996 Italian Touring Car Championship and when driven by Nicola Larini, secured victories at Interlagos and Mugello. It also secured pole position starts at Magny-Cours and Mugello.

