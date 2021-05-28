At Nearly $1M, Will This Alfa Romeo 155 V6 Ti Racer Make You Say Mamma Mia?
An Alfa Romeo 155 race car that was used in various touring car championships throughout Europe in the 1990s is heading to auction in mid-June. Alfa Romeo homologated the 155 to FIA Class 1 Touring Car specifications. This particular model was built for the 1996 Italian Touring Car Championship and when driven by Nicola Larini, secured victories at Interlagos and Mugello. It also secured pole position starts at Magny-Cours and Mugello.www.carscoops.com