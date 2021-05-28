Cancel
Cherokee County, TX

Flood Advisory issued for Cherokee by NWS

weather.gov
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-26 19:29:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-29 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Flood Advisory means river or stream flows are elevated, or ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Cherokee The National Weather Service in Shreveport has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Poor Drainage Areas for Northwestern Angelina County in eastern Texas Nacogdoches County in eastern Texas Southeastern Cherokee County in northeastern Texas * Until 1115 AM CDT. * At 816 AM CDT, Gauge reports indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Overflowing poor drainage areas will cause minor flooding in the advisory area. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen in some areas. Some locations that will experience flooding include Lufkin, Nacogdoches, Diboll, Hudson, Huntington, Alto, Wells, Pollok, Douglass, Woden, Trawick, Forest, Melrose, Morrill, Burke, Cushing, Appleby, Redland, Central and Clawson. Additional rainfall of 1 to 2 inches is expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

alerts.weather.gov
