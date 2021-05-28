Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Angelina County, TX

Flood Warning issued for Angelina, Cherokee, Nacogdoches by NWS

weather.gov
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-28 08:16:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-29 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. A Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring. All interested parties should take necessary precautions immediately. Target Area: Angelina; Cherokee; Nacogdoches The Flood Warning continues for the following river in Texas Angelina River Near Lufkin affecting Cherokee, Nacogdoches and Angelina Counties. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv ...The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Angelina River Near Lufkin. * Until further notice. * There is no current observed data. * Flood stage is 10 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 13.1 feet Wednesday morning. * Impact...At 13 feet, Expect high water to continue for several days on the lower Angelina River. Also a high pool stage on Lake Sam Rayburn will contribute back water into the lower Angelina River well into at least mid June.

alerts.weather.gov
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Cherokee County, TX
City
Lufkin, TX
Nacogdoches County, TX
Cars
City
Cherokee, TX
County
Angelina County, TX
Cherokee County, TX
Cars
County
Nacogdoches County, TX
Angelina County, TX
Cars
Local
Texas Cars
City
Nacogdoches, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sam Rayburn
IN THIS ARTICLE
#High Water#Extreme Weather#Angelina
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
Cars
News Break
NWS
Related
Georgia StatePosted by
The Hill

Department of Justice sues Georgia over voting law

The Department of Justice is suing the state of Georgia over its controversial new law imposing a number of restrictions on voting, Attorney General Merrick Garland announced Friday. "Today, the Department of Justice is suing the state of Georgia," Garland said. “Our complaint alleges that recent changes to Georgia's election...
El Paso, TXPosted by
Fox News

LIVE UPDATES: VP Harris visits southern border

Harris’ office insists Republican pressure did not impact decision to visit border. Pressure from Republicans was not a factor in the decision by Vice President Kamala Harris to visit El Paso, Texas, on Friday after months of avoiding the U.S.-Mexico border region amid a surge in migration, a Harris spokeswoman insisted Thursday.