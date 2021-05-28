Cancel
San Diego, CA

2021 U.S. Open odds: Surprising PGA picks, Torrey Pines predictions from computer model that called six majors

 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter his stunning win at the PGA Championship, Phil Mickelson enters the 2021 U.S. Open in search of the career grand slam when play tees off from the South Course at Torrey Pines on June 17 in San Diego, Calif. Lefty is a six-time major champion but the U.S. Open is the one title that has eluded him. He'll take on a loaded U.S. Open 2021 field that includes past winners such as Bryson DeChambeau (2020), Brooks Koepka (2017, 2018), Dustin Johnson (2016), Jordan Spieth (2015) and Rory McIlroy (2011), among others.

GolfCBS Sports

U.S. Open 2021 odds, picks: Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas predictions from model that nailed best bets

One player who has been a stalwart in major championships won't be part of the 2021 U.S. Open field when the tournament gets underway on Thursday, June 17 at Torrey Pines. Jason Day, who withdrew from the Memorial Tournament due to a back injury, was listed as a participant in Monday's regional qualifier in Columbus, but withdrew, ending a streak of 10 straight U.S. Open appearances that included two runner-ups and a fourth. A former world No. 1, Day had been exempt for every major since the 2010 U.S. Open, missing only the 2012 Open Championship due to his wife's pregnancy.
GolfCBS Sports

2021 Palmetto Championship odds, picks, predictions: Model that's nailed best bets backs surprising long shot

The PGA Tour passes through South Carolina for the third time in two months when the 2021 Palmetto Championship gets underway this week. This spot on the schedule was originally devoted to the Canadian Open, but pandemic-related logistical issues necessitated the Palmetto Championship 2021 to be a one-time replacement. South Carolina native and World No. 1 Dustin Johnson leads the field of golfers who will compete at Congaree Golf Club which is a 7,655-yard, par-71 course. The course will challenge even the longest of drivers as there are several par-4's that stretch over 520 yards.
GolfCBS Sports

PGA DFS, PGA Championship 2021: Best DraftKings, FanDuel daily fantasy golf picks, advice, strategy

Ever since winning the 2017 U.S. Open, Jordan Spieth has been chasing after the career grand slam by claiming the PGA Championship. He's had four chances, but came up short each time heading into Thursday's 2021 PGA Championship. If Spieth can become the sixth golfer of the modern era to achieve the career Grand Slam, he will have to navigate a star-studded 2021 PGA Championship field that also includes Jon Rahm, Rory McIlroy and Bryson DeChambeau. All of those golfers would make for formidable PGA DFS picks as the top players in the world head to Kiawah Island for the PGA Championship 2021.
GolfCBS Sports

2021 PGA Championship odds, picks: Bryson DeChambeau, Patrick Reed predictions from top model

Dustin Johnson hasn't recorded a top-10 finish in his last six starts, but he still has a comfortable cushion atop the Official World Golf Ranking entering the 2021 PGA Championship at Kiawah Island Golf Resort. Johnson needed to make par on the 18th hole of the 2010 PGA Championship at Whistling Straits to win, but grounded his club in the bunker and took a penalty that cost him the tournament. He's finished second in the last two PGA Championships and will try to capture his third title this week. The first 2021 PGA Championship tee times are on Thursday morning.
Golfwsn.com

Porsche European Open Predictions, Picks & Betting Odds

The tournament starts on Saturday and is played over just 54 holes. The event was first staged in 1978 but has only been hosted in Germany since 2015. England’s Paul Casey and Mexico’s Abraham Ancer dominate the betting. Play Fantasy Golf, Here!. Porsche European Open Odds. The odds for this...
Atlanta, GAMarietta Daily Journal

U.S. Open field for Torrey Pines comes into focus through final qualifiers

South Africa's Branden Grace needed to be in the top 60 of the world golf rankings Monday to receive an exemption into the 121st U.S. Open next week at Torrey Pines. A second-place finish at The Memorial tournament last week would have been enough for a guy who has won 14 pro events and is the only man to shoot 62 in a major championship. He finished fourth.
GolfGolf Digest

U.S. Open 2021 picks: The 13 best bets to win at Torrey Pines

The World No. 1 has missed back-to-back cuts in majors and a 50-year-old just won the PGA Championship. In other words, picking winners in golf right now is as hard as ever. But that doesn't mean we won't keep trying. Following Phil Mickelson's stunning victory at Kiawah—one of the biggest...
Golfchatsports.com

U.S. Open 2021: Hole-by-hole look at Torrey Pines South

A hole-by-hole look at the South Course at Torrey Pines Golf Course, site of the 121st U.S. Open on June 17-20. Includes description, along with the stroke average and rank (hardest to easiest) from the 2008 U.S. Open at Torrey Pines:. No. 1, 446 yards, par 4. Two bunkers to...
Golfchatsports.com

Good karma? Justin Suh qualifies for U.S. Open at familiar Torrey Pines

Five players advance to U.S. Open at Rolling Hills. Most of Monday’s action at the various final qualifiers for the U.S. Open unfolded in relative obscurity, but for Justin Suh, the dramatic finish came with a welcomed soundtrack. “There were a bunch of fans and a bunch of my buddies...
Golfdailymagazine.news

U.S. Open odds: Jon Rahm betting favorite entering week at Torrey Pines

Jon Rahm says he's cleared to play in the U.S. Open. He'll begin the week as the betting favorite. Rahm, who was forced to withdraw from the Memorial Tournament two Saturdays ago after testing positive for COVID-19, tweeted that he had tested negative twice and was therefore able to turn his focus to the national championship at Torrey Pines, where PointsBet Sportsbook has Rahm listed as a +1000 favorite to win.
GolfGolf Digest

U.S. Open 2021: Why Torrey Pines marks the end of a design era in majors

Tiger Woods double fist-pumped and howled to the sky amid delirious screams of a rapturous gallery. He had just rolled in a birdie putt to tie for the lead on the 72nd hole of the U.S. Open, and for several minutes in June 2008, the 18th green of the South course at Torrey Pines in La Jolla, Calif., was the blinding but bittersweet center of the sports universe.
Golfnbcsportsedge.com

Keys to solving U.S. Open 'torture' at Torrey Pines

The App is Back! Don’t forget to download the NBC Sports EDGE app to receive real-time player news, mobile alerts and track your favorite players. Plus, now you can check out articles and player cards. Get it here!. You've seen these vistas before - and not just in replay clips...
GolfGolf Digest

U.S. Open 2021: A deep-dive look at how Torrey Pines will play tougher than as a regular PGA Tour event

When the U.S. Open comes to Torrey Pines South Course, it will be the third time that a major championship has been played on a course that also annually hosts a PGA Tour event, and the second time in three years that it’s happened for a U.S. Open. The venerable coastal California municipal golf course is home to the Farmers Insurance Open early in the tour’s West Coast swing and has been so since 1968. The question naturally occurs though if the U.S. Open prides itself on being the toughest test in golf and it’s being played on a PGA Tour course where the winning scores over the last five years is nearly 15-under-par, how can that same course transform into a beast where even par is the standard? John Bodenhamer, the USGA’s senior director of championships who is responsible for setting up the course, likes to say “We’re going to let Torrey be Torrey.” More precisely, he says, “The goal is to have them get every club in their bags dirty.” How? Well, it is a witches’ brew of added length (but not always), firmer turf and stouter rough combined with the fundamental meteorological differences between January and June that turns the Farmers into the Frighteners. Here’s a look at how Torrey gets tougher from tee to green.
San Diego, CAarcamax.com

U.S. Open at Torrey Pines: 5 underdogs worth rooting for

SAN DIEGO — The U.S. Open is different from all other majors in that about half the field must qualify for the 156-player field, allowing a whole host of amateurs, grinders, also-rans and dreamers their shot at glory. Here are five underdogs worth rooting for this week at Torrey Pines:
GolfWashington Post

What to know about the U.S. Open’s return to Torrey Pines

We have a feast of story lines heading into this year’s U.S. Open at Torrey Pines: Brooks Koepka vs. Bryson DeChambeau; the wondrous novelty of “defending major champion Phil Mickelson,” who’s back in his hometown playing on a course with which he has ample familiarity; the return of tournament favorite Jon Rahm from the coronavirus, which robbed him of a win at the Memorial earlier this month; and the continued absence of Tiger Woods, still recovering from injuries suffered in a February car crash.
Golftheathletic.com

U.S. Open pool picks: Jon Rahm, Tony Finau, Jordan Spieth and Max Homa make for solid selections at Torrey Pines

Welcome to U.S. Open week! The 121st edition of the United States’ national championship will be held on the West Coast at Torrey Pines South which means east coast golf fans get to enjoy one of the best things the sport has to offer: major golf in primetime! To kick off our week of coverage at The Athletic, just like for the Masters & the PGA Championship, I’ll use the current world golf ranking to break down the field in tiers of 10 to try to find the best plays for your classic U.S. Open pool.