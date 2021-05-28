2021 U.S. Open odds: Surprising PGA picks, Torrey Pines predictions from computer model that called six majors

When the U.S. Open comes to Torrey Pines South Course, it will be the third time that a major championship has been played on a course that also annually hosts a PGA Tour event, and the second time in three years that it’s happened for a U.S. Open. The venerable coastal California municipal golf course is home to the Farmers Insurance Open early in the tour’s West Coast swing and has been so since 1968. The question naturally occurs though if the U.S. Open prides itself on being the toughest test in golf and it’s being played on a PGA Tour course where the winning scores over the last five years is nearly 15-under-par, how can that same course transform into a beast where even par is the standard? John Bodenhamer, the USGA’s senior director of championships who is responsible for setting up the course, likes to say “We’re going to let Torrey be Torrey.” More precisely, he says, “The goal is to have them get every club in their bags dirty.” How? Well, it is a witches’ brew of added length (but not always), firmer turf and stouter rough combined with the fundamental meteorological differences between January and June that turns the Farmers into the Frighteners. Here’s a look at how Torrey gets tougher from tee to green.