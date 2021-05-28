Executive Insights 2021: Technology
From working at home to fending off security breaches, the technology industry faces new obstacles in a post-Covid world. We gathered three experts for a sponsored content conversation to discuss the challenges, concerns and solutions as businesses adapt to an ever-changing environment, as well as where technology is taking us in the future. Joining us at the table were Justin Kobel, modern workplace solutions architect for KiZAN Technologies; Jim Kramer, partner and IT Consulting Team Leader for MCM CPAs and Advisors; and Grant Nickle, vice president- Information Technology for the Underwriters Group.