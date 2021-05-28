Cancel
Houston, TX

5 things to know today, including the opening of Bayou Greenways Park and a slight return to normalcy

By Jonathan Adams
Houston Business Journal
Houston Business Journal
 18 days ago
Hey there, Houston! It’s beginning to look a lot like normalcy. This past week, I attended NAIOP’s 33rd annual Broker of the Year Awards, where I saw more people in one place than I had seen in a long time. It was a fun experience to meet with people again. Check out the winners here.

