League of Legends Patch 11.12 New Skins on PBE
League of Legends has a pair of new skins releasing on next patches PBE. League of Legends skin collectors can look forward to some fun in the sun with patch 11.12. There will be two new skins in the Pool Party line for Sett and Braum. This may just be the beginning of a set with more to come, Riot doesn’t usually only release a pair of skins at a time. Let’s dive in and get a look to see whether these new additions are worth your RP.blogoflegends.com