League of Legends Patch 11.12 New Skins on PBE

Riot Games finally revealed and released the League of Legends: Wild Rift (Free) open beta across the Americas recently. Read our impressions of it from when the open beta hit North America here. We featured it as our Game of the Week. If you’ve not kept up with League of Legends: Wild Rift, the open beta has been rolling out across select regions over time with a big expansion across Europe and more soon after. Today, League of Legends: Wild Rift patch 2.3 has gone live and it is a big one. In addition to bringing in new champions, there are balance changes, new network features, a new way to level up with friends, notifications for friends coming online, and a lot more. For the new champions, Riven the exile and Irelia the Blade Dancer join League of Legends: Wild Rift at 0:01 UTC on June 3rd. The image below highlights some of the changes and additions in League of Legends: Wild Rift patch 2.3: