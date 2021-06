David is a veteran human resources leader and President of IQTalent Partners, an on-demand talent acquisition and executive search firm. When it comes to KPIs, a recruiter is almost always judged by two metrics: time to hire and quality of hire. The recruiting function is asked continually to reduce costs while delivering better results, even though finding quality talent to fill important roles is almost always named one of the top challenges faced by CEOs. Heads of talent must constantly ask themselves, “How do we make recruiting more efficient and effective?”