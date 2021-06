Governor Kim Reynolds signed a bill on Wednesday giving power to tax residents for ambulance services to individual counties. In order for counties to levy those taxes, 60 percent of voters would need to approve the measure. The legislation specifies that the Board of Supervisors must declare EMS an essential service before holding a vote to levy a tax not to exceed $0.75 per $1,000 of taxable property valuation. If that amount is not deemed to be enough to support the services another vote may be held to raise the levy higher.