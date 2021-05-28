The catalyst

Local Colorado Developer Expands Beyond State Lines for First time in 70 years. After almost seven decades as Colorado’s most venerable local real estate developer, Koelbel and Company announced it will be doing its first ever development beyond the borders of Colorado—bringing its highly successful and innovative Catalyst concept to the University of Nebraska Medical Center (UNMC) at the historic Omaha Mill Site. This is the first of what could be a network of Catalyst concepts in key markets throughout the country that cater to an evolving healthcare industry looking to accelerate innovation. On this new campus, researchers will spawn companies that turn ideas into products to help improve health and healthcare. Koelbel is taking what it learned at Catalyst, as well as its first collaborative office venture – Industry – to bring this vision to life.