Governor rejects delaying full implementation of the Alabama Literacy Act

The governor of Oregon on Tuesday announced the appointment of 17 members of a first-of-its-kind advisory board that will help facilitate the implementation of a historic initiative to legalize psilocybin mushrooms for therapeutic purposes. This comes three months after Gov. Kate Brown’s (D) office started accepting applications for the panel, which was required under November’s voter-approved Measure 109. The board of experts consists of physicians, psychologists, public health experts, researchers, a harm reduction specialist, representatives of state agencies like the Oregon Health Authority (OHA) and Justice Department and more. “Like many, I was initially skeptical when I first heard of Measure 109,” Brown said in a press release. “But if we can help people suffering from PTSD, depression, trauma and addiction—including veterans, cancer patients, and others—supervised psilocybin therapy is a treatment worthy of further consideration.” Tom Eckert, chief petitioner for Measure 109 and member of the advisory board, said the development “represents a crucial first step toward implementing the nation’s first statewide psilocybin services program.” “This is an impressive Board poised to do groundbreaking work. My late wife Sheri and I had always envisioned this—an empowered Board of leading experts, representing a variety of relevant disciplines, advising the Oregon Health Authority on psilocybin safety, practice, training, and access standards,” he said. “I am filled with pride and appreciation for all the Oregon voters out there who made this a reality.” Advisory board members will work with OHA and stakeholders to inform regulations for the psilocybin program, which will be the first of its kind in the U.S., and also analyze “available scientific studies and research on the safety and efficacy of psilocybin in treating mental health conditions.” OHA has two years to create the rules for the program. It will also “examine, publish, and distribute publicly” findings from the board.…