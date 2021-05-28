Cancel
Alabama State

Governor rejects delaying full implementation of the Alabama Literacy Act

By Brandon Moseley
alreporter.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlabama Governor Kay Ivey on Thursday vetoed Senate Bill 94, which would have delayed the promotion policy component of the Alabama Literacy Act for two years. SB94 was sponsored by state Sen. Rodger Smitherman, D-Birmingham. On the closing day of the 2021 Legislative Session, the Alabama House of Representatives passed...

www.alreporter.com
State
Mississippi State
Local
Alabama Government
State
Alabama State
Birmingham, AL
Government
City
Birmingham, AL
Person
Rodger Smitherman
Person
Kay Ivey
