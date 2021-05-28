Cancel
Traverse City, MI

Cooler air to stick around to begin holiday weekend in northern Michigan

By Blake Hansen
UpNorthLive.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMuch cooler air will linger around the Great Lakes through Friday, but a splendid Memorial Day weekend is still in the forecast. FRIDAY: Outside of spotty light showers south of a Traverse City - Grayling line, a quiet/dry end to the week is expected. Clouds may be stubborn in the northern Lower, but sunshine should win out for all by the end of the day. It'll remain chilly, only topping out in the 50s throughout the daylight hours.

upnorthlive.com
