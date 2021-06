Boris Johnson has announced a four-week delay to the lifting of remaining coronavirus restrictions in England to 19 July, as a wave of the highly virulent Delta variant sweeps across the country.But the prime minister said he was “confident” that the date of so-called Freedom Day - initially scheduled for 21 June - will not have to be postponed again.And he said that scientists were not advising the reversal of any of the relaxation of curbs in areas like shopping and hospitality introduced over the past few months.With Downing Street seeing the coming weeks as a race against the virus...