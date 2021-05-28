Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Religion

Phillips grotto moved to St. Therese

By Catholic Herald
superiorcatholicherald.org
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn 1988, a grotto was built next to the front door of the St. Patrick Catholic Parish in Phillips in honor of the parish’s 100th anniversary. After a new Catholic parish in Phillips, St. Therese of Lisieux, was built, a liturgy was held on Dec. 18, 2004. Conversations about moving the grotto to the new church began while Fr. Gerald Hagen was still in Phillips; he has been at Holy Family Catholic Church in Woodruff since July 2019.

superiorcatholicherald.org
IN THIS ARTICLE
#St Patrick#Cremation#Catholic#St Gregory#The St Patrick Parish
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
News Break
Religion
News Break
Saint Patrick's Day
Related
Norristown Times Herald

Rev. Gus Puleo: Finding faith through the grace of St. Anthony

June 13th is the feast day of one of the most popular saints of the Catholic Church, Saint Anthony of Padua. He is the patron saint of lost and stolen articles. The little jingle for him goes, “St. Anthony, please look around, something is lost and must be found.” He is also truly known as a powerful preacher and teacher. This saint is usually depicted holding the child Jesus, or a lily. or a book or even all three in his arms. There are many miracles attributed to this powerful saint.
Laurinburg, NCPosted by
Laurinburg Exchange

St. Mary’s pro-life team helps mothers in need

LAURINBURG — Last month, St. Mary Catholic Church’s pro-life team had a baby shower for a nearby crisis pregnancy center, collecting items to support struggling mothers. Having a May baby shower for pregnancy support centers is a common practice for Catholics, who honor Mary‘s motherhood, especially in the month of May.
Religionthecragandcanyon.ca

Canmore catholic church apologizes for removing little shoes

Both towns of Banff and Canmore acknowledged the discovery of the unmarked and previously forgotten graves belonging to the children who died at the Kamloops Indian Residential School by lowering their flags to half-mast for 215 hours to mourn this month. The event raised strong emotions and conversations of Canada’s...
Religionbitchute.com

John Paul II Taught That Man Is Divine

Ephesians 1:21: It is a power above “every name that is named.”. Don't be fooled by the heretics occupying the Vatican and elsewhere. They are -not- the Catholic Church. Pope Pius XII, who died in 1958, was the last valid pope. Francis is a her…. Ephesians 1:21: It is a...
Religionlcms.org

Life Together with President Harrison – June 2021

In this Life Together Digest, the Rev. Dr. Matthew C. Harrison, president of The Lutheran Church—Missouri Synod, reflects on the work of the 1,885 LCMS schools across the country and their 21,222 teachers to bring faithful instruction to over 200,000 students over the course of the past school year, even amid the ongoing challenges of hybrid learning and other pandemic-related measures.
Saint Louis, MOsdvoice.info

Phillip Person

A “walk-through” viewing was held , Friday, May 28th at Anderson-Ragsdale Mortuary. Services were held 11:00 AM, Saturday May 29th at New Paradise Baptist church. Final Resting Place, Miramar National Cemetery, June 9, 2021 at 1:30 pm. Remembering Your Journey Before Joining the Ancestors. Phillip Dwight Person was born on...
Religiondawsoncountyjournal.com

Sunday Mass to resume at Pleasanton’s St. Mary’s Catholic Church

PLEASANTON — As COVID restrictions have relaxed, the Rev. Richard Piontkowski has seen a resurgence in people attending Mass. “(It) is heartening and surprising to me. I’m seeing more and more people coming in and they all are saying the same thing. It’s something they’ve missed. We had all those Masses on TV, streaming and all that. … (They) watched on TV, but it’s not the same,” Piontkowski said.
Religionjohnsanidopoulos.com

The First Ecumenical Council of Nicaea (Fr. George Florovsky)

The city of Nicaea was selected as the city to host the First Ecumenical Council. Constantinople was to be officially inaugurated only in 330 and hence at the time of the convening of the Council of Nicaea the imperial residence was in Nicomedia, very close to Nicaea. Nicaea — its name comes from the Greek for "victory" — was easily accessible by sea and land from all parts of the empire. The imperial letter convening the council is no longer extant. Eusebius informs us that the emperor sent letters of invitation to the bishops of all countries and instructed them to come quickly — σπευδειν άπανταχόθεν τους επισκόπους γπάμμασι τιμητικοίς πpoκaλoυμevoς. All expenses were to be paid from the imperial treasury. The number of bishops present has come down to us as 318 — so states Athanasius, Socrates, and Theodoret. An element of mystical symbolism became attached to this number of 318, some seeing in the Greek abbreviation a reference to the cross and a reference to the "holy name of Jesus." St. Ambrose in his De fide (i, 18) connected the number of 318 with the number of servants of Abraham in Genesis 14:14. The number differs in other accounts. For example, Eusebius gives the number as two-hundred and fifty — πεντηκοντα και διακοσίων αριθμόν. But Eusebius does not include the number of priests and deacons. Arabic accounts from a later period give the number of more than two-thousand bishops. The extant Latin lists of signatures contain no more than two-hundred and twenty-four bishops. There appears to be no reason why the number of 318 is not in fact accurate. If one includes the number of priests, deacons, and others, then the number may have reached two thousand.
Barnesville, OHbarnesville-enterprise.com

Food giveaway planned for June 19

5 Loaves Food Ministry, an outreach ministry of the First Christian Church of Barnesville, at 219 W Church St., is announcing the next scheduled food giveaway and luncheon will be from 11 a.m. to noon, Saturday. The ministry serves those in need in the Barnesville area school district. A proper...
Religionavemariaradio.net

Correcting priests and bishops

Since the rise of the internet, the laity have been more involved in Church politics than at any other point in history. Many times, they feel obligated to make their voices heard about particular decisions or fraternally correct in the hierarchy. On some corners of the internet, however, this fraternal...
Religionremnantnewspaper.com

Bergoglio’s Unholy War on Sanctifying Grace

“For what shall it profit a man, if he gain the whole world, and suffer the loss of his soul?” (Mark 8:36). Consideration of these words from Jesus should be enough to convince any rational person to do everything possible to save his or her soul. And, of course, such a rational person will want to know what is required to save one’s soul. As the Catholic Church teaches, we must die in a state of sanctifying grace to save our souls.
ReligionLancaster Farming

When the Holy Spirit Arrives

Last week we began the celebration of the day of Pentecost by looking at the introductory Scripture leading up to this important day in the life of the church. We started with Jesus breathing on his disciples to receive the Holy Spirit in John 20:21-22. Before he left them to ascend into heaven, in Acts 1:1-2, we read that Jesus taught his apostles and gave them instructions “through the Holy Spirit.”
Religioncltexam.com

Pope John Paul II:The Self as Gift

Few figures on our author bank have bequeathed to us so extensive or complex a legacy of life and thought. Karol Wojtyła was born in Poland in 1920. The “war to end all war” had just concluded, the mainstream Communist Party had recently taken control of Russia, and the Popes had spent half a century as “prisoners in the Vatican” after a newly united Italy came to a diplomatic stalemate with the Church. Before the end of the century, worldwide travel had become a standard element of the papacy, the Soviet Union had collapsed, and a dozen more wars with more than a million dead had been fought. One of the few men who had a hand in all these things was Wojtyła, better known by his regnal name of John Paul II.
West Bend, IAAlgona Upper Des Moines

Grotto to have outdoor celebration

WEST BEND—The West Bend Grotto, which relies mostly on donations, had to cancel its annual banquet dinner normally held in the winter due to COVID. To make up for the lack of that fundraising event there will be a summer fundraiser on June 12, all outside, weather permitting. There will be personal tour guides, a silent auction, musical entertainment by Emma Elsbecker, and food and refreshments will be available for purchase from, the West Bend Golf and Country Club, Double M Concessions, Schmidt’s BBQ & Catering and the Grotto Ice Cream Shop.
ReligionAnglican Journal

Vivian Seegers lived out gospel through pain and triumph

For some her life embodied the gospel; for others, the struggles of Indigenous people in Canada. For all she was an inspiring figure. On June 2, the Rev. Vivian Seegers, founder and gathering priest of Urban Aboriginal Ministry (UAM) in the diocese of New Westminster, died at Vancouver General Hospital from complications due to COVID-19. She was 62.
Religionthecragandcanyon.ca

Brandon Pullan Column - Rockfall and Church

There’s been a lot of rockfall this spring, more than I’ve ever seen post-winter in the Bow Valley. Big chunks of stone have been falling from big walls above Canmore and Banff. The most recent was from Ship’s Prow, the most easterly buttress of the Ehagy Nakoda range, last week. Tons of rock gave in to gravity and slammed down on the slope below, adding more broken rock to the scree slope.