The United States Football League, which was in operation from 1983 until 1985, will return next spring. It is unclear as to how many teams will be in the spring league next year. But it is possible that you could see teams in the same cities (with the same names) that were in operation back in the 1980s. As the league still retains the right to team names such as the Philadelphia Stars, Chicago Blitz, Birmingham Stallions, the Houston Gamblers (featured above with future HOF QB Jim Kelly), and the Michigan Panthers (the 1983 USFL champions).