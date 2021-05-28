A commencement challenge: ‘Be great souls’
Note: This is the text for Bishop Robert Barron’s commencement address given at the University of St. Thomas in Houston, Texas, on May 8. I have the very happy responsibility today of congratulating the University of St. Thomas class of 2021! And also to express my pride in becoming today a member of your class. I’m delighted to be in your company. I would also, of course, like to thank and congratulate your parents, your siblings, your friends, and your professors, who have done so much to bring you to this day and who feel a very justifiable pride in your accomplishments.superiorcatholicherald.org