Naomi Fox is the worthy recipient of this year’s Sokolof Outstanding Jewish Teacher Award. Naomi has been described as a “highly dedicated educator,” going “above and beyond,” and with a “smile that inspired us (students) to learn more.” Naomi has 12 years of teaching experience in Omaha Public Schools, and many very grateful students and their parents. She has left an indelible mark on each student that she teaches, and she has given hers students the tools to become successful in school and in life.