Is Station 19 new tonight on ABC? Within this piece, we’ll answer that — and then also map out more of what the future holds!. The first thing that we should do here is get some of the bad news out of the way. After all, there is no new episode on the air tonight. Last week marked the season 4 finale, and it was a big one across a number of different fronts. We’re building towards something (eventually) for Dean Miller and Vic Hughes. Meanwhile, Maya got married and is about to find out some very-bad news when it comes to her employment status.