One of the most intriguing things about the MLB Draft is that greatness can come from anywhere. No matter the drafting position, players can be turned into franchise cornerstones. New York Mets superstar Jacob deGrom was taken 272nd overall in the 2010 Draft. Former Cy Young Award winner Dallas Keuchel was taken 221st in 2009. For Beech (TN) High School’s Chase Burns, the journey to the big leagues may not begin in the top 10. He’s ranked 39th overall, so it might not even be in the top 15 or 20. Falling to the second round is yet another possibility. However, he possesses many qualities that could intrigue teams looking for a big right handed arm. The Let’s examine his arsenal and see exactly how much potential he has.