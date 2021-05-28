Cancel
Re-engage Children in Learning With Sphero BOLT

By Michael Knight
geekdad.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs schools across the nation and even the world have closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and distance learning has been the prevalent means of education, there has been a concern over learning loss for these students. However, there has also been an engagement epidemic as students have only interacted with a screen rather than experience authentic hands-on learning and exploration. While students have been using technology as a tool for their learning, they have not really been learning STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math), which can really help support all other academic subjects because it offers authentic learning experiences that engage students in the learning process. The Sphero BOLT is a product that can help reengage children in learning whether at home or in the classroom.

geekdad.com
