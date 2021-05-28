Techvilla Oscillating Tower Fan review
REVIEW – Summer is right around the corner, and it is time to find ways to beat the heat. I love my central air conditioning, but running it 24/7 in the summer gets awfully expensive. Tower fans are a good alternative, and I have owned a few over the years. However, I never really found one that provided both power and quiet operation. The Techvilla Oscillating Tower fan promises quiet operation and cooling power. I recently had the chance to review one. Let’s see if it does the job.the-gadgeteer.com