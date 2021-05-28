Cancel
Blue Cactus’ ‘Stranger Again’ Music Video Follows the Seasons of a Relationship [Exclusive Premiere]

By Angela Stefano
 18 days ago
Cover picture for the article

"Cosmic Americana" duo Blue Cactus examine the seasons of a relationship in their song "Stranger Again," and its accompanying music video, premiering exclusively on The Boot. Press play below to watch the brand-new clip. "On your mind / That's where I want to be all the time," Blue Cactus' Mario...

