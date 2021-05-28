Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Relationships

Gates divorce forces $50 billion foundation to weigh changes

By Sophie Alexander
MySanAntonio
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen Bill Gates and Melinda French Gates announced their surprise split after 27 years of marriage, they said there would be no changes to their $50 billion foundation. Now, about three weeks later, after revelations that Melinda considered divorce years earlier partly because of Bill's ties to Jeffrey Epstein, and amid reports of his dubious behavior at Microsoft, there are signs change is coming to one of the world's most powerful philanthropic organizations.

www.mysanantonio.com
View All 2 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Larson
Person
Bill Gates
Person
Warren Buffett
Person
Jeffrey Epstein
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Gates Foundation#The New York Times#Cascade Investment#The Wall Street Journal#The Ford Foundation#Bloomberg#Deere Co#Autonation Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Microsoft
News Break
Society
News Break
Philanthropy
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Relationships
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Societytheedgemarkets.com

Buffett exits as Gates Foundation trustee, sidestepping rift

He is one of the Gates Foundation’s three board members, alongside Bill Gates and Melinda French Gates, who announced last month they’re splitting after 27 years of marriage. (June 23): Warren Buffett resigned as a trustee at the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation as the charity grapples with upheaval created...
Relationshipsgruntstuff.com

Bill Gates’ divorce could end secret life as biggest US farmland owner

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates’ divorce from spouse Melinda could break up his comparatively unknown standing as the biggest owner of farmland in America. Whereas he made his $130 billion fortune by tech, Gates additionally owns practically 270,000 acres (422 sq. miles) of land throughout greater than a dozen states, based on a January investigation by The Land Report of the largely hidden investments.
Aerospace & Defensesimpleflying.com

Inside Bill Gates’ Private Jet Collection

Bill Gates has caused quite a bit of debate with his private jet travel. The Microsoft founder turned climate activist owns no less than four business jets, which he calls his ‘guilty pleasure’. His collection is worth close to $200 million and features not one but two Gulfstream G650s. What’s more, he has just invested billions of dollars in the world’s largest business jet service provider.
POTUSPosted by
Axios

Warren Buffett resigns from Gates Foundation board

The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation — the second-largest philanthropy in the world — is now governed by just two trustees, after Warren Buffett announced on Wednesday that he had resigned his position there. Why it matters: The two remaining trustees, Bill Gates and Melinda French Gates, are going through...
Celebritiesgruntstuff.com

Bill Gates set to make first appearance since divorce announcement

Bill Gates will return to the highlight for the first time since his bombshell divorce announcement, when he speaks earlier than the US Chamber of Commerce on Wednesday. The billionaire philanthropist is slated to take part in an “armchair dialog” with the group’s CEO Suzanne Clark to speak about international financial restoration following the COVID-19 pandemic.
Microsoftuniteamericafirst.com

Warren Buffett Backs Away From Bill Gates

Warren Buffett is making news Wednesday with the announcement that he is stepping down from the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, offering no reason why he is leaving, other than making a statement about donating his wealth as he promised to do, back in 2006. CBS News Reported:. Warren Buffett...
Advocacydevex.com

Buffett steps down from Gates, adding to questions about its future

Billionaire philanthropist Warren Buffett said Wednesday that he is stepping down as a trustee for the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, while pledging to continue to support the organization’s goals. Buffett’s departure, which comes a little over a month after Bill Gates and Melinda French Gates announced that they are...
Marketsjustrichest.com

How Much Does Bill Gates Make in a Year, in a Day, and in a Second?

Bill Gates first became a billionaire in 1987. 34 years down the line, his net worth has grown to $126 billion meaning that he has made about $125 billion over the past 34 years. A simple division will reveal that the Microsoft founder has consistently earned approximately $3.7 billion for each year over the last 34 years. Further calculations will show that Gates makes $10.1 million each day and $117 with each passing second.
CharitiesVox

Warren Buffett defends his approach to philanthropy as he quits the Gates Foundation board

Warren Buffett announced on Wednesday that he’s donating $4.1 billion of Berkshire Hathaway shares to five foundations — and he’s stepping down from his role as a trustee of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, one of the largest philanthropies in the world. The Berkshire Hathaway CEO made the announcement as he shared the latest update on his charitable giving, while defending the pace at which he’s been donating his immense fortune. Now 90 years old, Buffett says he’s halfway toward his goal of giving up nearly all of his net worth.
CharitiesFOXBusiness

Buffett gives $4.1B to charity, steps down from Gates Foundation's board

Warren Buffett on Wednesday reached the halfway mark in giving away all of his Berkshire Hathaway stock, more than 99% of his net worth, to charity and resigned from the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation’s board. Buffett, 90, gave $4.1 billion worth of Berkshire stock to five foundations, lowering his...