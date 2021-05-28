Gates divorce forces $50 billion foundation to weigh changes
When Bill Gates and Melinda French Gates announced their surprise split after 27 years of marriage, they said there would be no changes to their $50 billion foundation. Now, about three weeks later, after revelations that Melinda considered divorce years earlier partly because of Bill's ties to Jeffrey Epstein, and amid reports of his dubious behavior at Microsoft, there are signs change is coming to one of the world's most powerful philanthropic organizations.www.mysanantonio.com