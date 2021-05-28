Family glamping fun at Woolley Grange Hotel - the perfect weekend escape
Based on previous experience, I had come to believe that glamping is a term made up by people who love camping to lull those who don’t like it, into a false sense that this is a ‘holiday’. I tried it once at a festival and, as I dug myself out of a waterlogged trench at the entrance to our ‘glamping’ area, swore I would never be conned again. So, when I was invited to review the new glamping suites at Woolley Grange Hotel near Bath, combined with a weather forecast of torrential rain, I felt a little trepidation. But, with my children desperate for a camping trip this summer and buoyed by the fact I at least had a chic new pair of wellies to wear, I put on my glamping game face and decided to give it a go.www.hellomagazine.com