The Academy of Country Music has revealed that the annual ACM Awards will return to Las Vegas for the 2022 awards ceremony. The 57th ACM Awards will take place on Sunday, April 24, 2022. The decision to get back to Las Vegas marks a return to normalcy for the awards show. The ACM Awards have historically taken place in Las Vegas, but were disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 and 2021.