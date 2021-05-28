Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

Are Black Babies More Likely to Develop Cerebral Palsy?

By South Florida Caribbean News
sflcn.com
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe racial disparity in healthcare is a well-known problem in the United States, but recognizing an issue and actively working to close that gap are worlds apart. Cerebral palsy, a group of developmental disorders that impacts more infants than anything else, has been shown to affect different races and communities disproportionately. Black infants are at a higher risk of cerebral palsy than white and Hispanic infants for several reasons.

sflcn.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cerebral Palsy#Multiple Birth#Black Communities#Premature Birth#Hispanics
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Society
News Break
Pregnancy
Related
Diseases & TreatmentsNews-Medical.net

Middle-aged men with cerebral palsy more likely to suffer fractures, study finds

Researchers at Michigan Medicine found a subset of middle-aged men with cerebral palsy are up to 5.6 times more likely to suffer fractures than men without the disorder. We are not really sure why this happens. It may be related to structural differences that occur during adolescent growth, or to greater bone mineral loss at earlier age for people with cerebral palsy compared to peers."
Public Healthslenterprise.com

UofU study: Blacks, Native Americans more likely to have C-19 complications

Blacks and Native Americans with health problems prior to contracting COVID-19 are more likely to have longer hospital stays, require treatment with a ventilator and have a higher risk of death than whites who have similar preexisting conditions, according to a new nationwide study led by University of Utah Health scientists.
Family RelationshipsPosted by
Alt 101.5

What it’s Like to Have an Unexpected Newborn Human Baby

I had to throw the word "human" in the title because when people hear we have a newborn at our age, they think it's a puppy or a kitty. Nope, we've got a real, in the flesh, eating, crapping machine. Also, I did not unexpectedly give birth, we are fostering a little dude that we met when he was just 5 weeks old. But we weren't expecting to foster a child, it's a whole story, but you know, confidentiality.
Diseases & TreatmentsEMCrit

Reversible Cerebral Vasoconstriction Syndrome (RCVS)

PDF of this chapter (or create customized PDF) basics of Reversible Cerebral Vasoconstriction Syndrome (RCVS) RCVS typically presents with thunderclap headache due to diffuse cerebral vasospasm. RCVS is usually benign, but can cause severe sequelae (most notably, ischemic strokes). Historically, RCVS has been known as numerous other entities, some of...
Lima, OHhometownstations.com

Lima Elks donates $10,000 towards cerebral palsy treatment

Mercy Health St. Rita's received a donation from the Lima Elks to help out patients with cerebral palsy. The Elks donated $10,000 to the hospital on Tuesday afternoon. Cerebral palsy is the state charity for the Elks, and it's through money raised by members that they were able to donate $20,000 to cerebral palsy programs in the area.
KidsPosted by
The Independent

Black and Latino children four times more likely than white kids to get rare syndrome linked to coronavirus

Black and Latino children are more likely to be diagnosed with a rare syndrome linked to Covid-19, a new study has revealed.The research was carried out by the Children’s National Hospital in Washington DC. They looked at a group of children to check if they had contracted Multi-system Inflammatory Syndrome. Black children were the most likely to contract it, according to their findings, as they made up 46 per cent, white children only make up 11 per cent, and 35 per cent of the children were Latino. The authors have said the information is “critical” for related clinical trials, as...
Diseases & Treatmentsmasterdoctor.net

Comparing Unimanual and Bimanual Training in Upper Extremity Function in Children With Unilateral Cerebral Palsy

This systematic review compared intensive bimanual therapy and modified constraint-induced movement therapy in upper limb function in children with unilateral cerebral palsy . Four electronic databases were searched from 2009 through October 2015 for randomized control trials comparing IBT with mCIMT. Results:. Eight articles met the inclusion criteria; 5 randomized...
KidsPosted by
Fatherly

Infants Love These Black-and-White Baby Toys. Here’s Why.

Newborn babies have pretty basic needs: to be fed, held, comforted, clothed, and have their diaper changed a few dozen times a day. They don’t need much in the way of entertainment. In fact, babies have very limited vision during the first few months of life, so a parent’s cooing and silly faces can usually do the trick. Elaborate toys aren’t useful just yet, but those with high-contrast, black-and-white images, which cater to the way babies’ eyes work, can be useful in strengthening their vision and engaging their minds.
Public HealthMedPage Today

Bell's Palsy More Likely After COVID Infection Than After Vaccine

People with COVID-19 were more likely to develop Bell's palsy (peripheral facial nerve palsy) than people who were vaccinated against the virus, an analysis of medical records showed. Matching COVID-19 patients with vaccinated individuals showed that people with COVID-19 were nearly seven times more likely to have a diagnosis of...
Kidsgranthshala.com

Inflammatory syndrome linked to kids with COVID is rare – only occurring in about 0.3% of children – but black and Latino youngsters are up to THREE TIMES more likely than whites to get it

A new study suggests that a very small percentage of children develop the inflammatory condition associated with COVID-19. Researchers found that just 0.3 percent of children under the age of 21 were diagnosed with multisystem inflammatory syndrome (MIS-C), a disorder in which various body parts become inflamed. Complications were most...