Holly Willoughby delights fans with first snap from Midsomer Murders cameo

There’s no denying that Holly Willoughby’s This Morning outfits have become as much of a talking point as any of the stories featured on the show itself – and this week’s looks are no exception.Yesterday, Holly introduced us to a gingham mini dress from slow-fashion brand Olivia Rose and it provided us with some serious warm-weather outfit inspo.For today’s show, the presenter has opted for another summer-ready dress from cult fashion brand Rixo, a label she has frequently worn pieces from in the past. Since its launch in 2015, Rixo has built a reputation among the fashion pack for being the perfect destination...