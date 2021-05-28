Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Holly Willoughby delights fans with first snap from Midsomer Murders cameo

By Francesca Shillcock
Hello Magazine
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHolly Willoughby has shared a very exciting update with her fans – she's currently filming her upcoming cameo on ITV's Midsomer Murders!. The This Morning presenter, who revealed her desire to have a part in the popular whodunit earlier this year, posted a boomerang on her Instagram with a filming clapperboard along with the caption: "Today is the day... @officialmidsomer excitement levels off the chart!"

www.hellomagazine.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick Hendrix
Person
Neil Dudgeon
Person
Phillip Schofield
Person
Holly Willoughby
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Midsomer Murders#Itv
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Retailprima.co.uk

Holly Willoughby just wore the perfect white dress

If there’s one thing for sure, it’s that Holly Willoughby never puts a foot wrong when it comes to fashion and her newest outfit is a testament to that. Uploading an Instagram photo of her latest This Morning look, the mother-of-three looked stunning in a beautiful dress. This content is...
Apparelprima.co.uk

Holly Willoughby's £7.50 slogan t-shirt is a summer must-have

Holly Willoughby was sending out happy vibes in a cute smiley face t-shirt and it's got us smiling even wider to know it's a bargain at just £7.50. The This Morning presenter posted a photo of herself wearing the blue t-shirt that featured the slogans "Embrace positivity" and "good things happen", along with a big yellow smiley face. Holly appeared to be standing in her kitchen in front of her navy blue Aga at her home in London.
Beauty & FashionHello Magazine

Holly Willoughby's thigh-split skirt has the boldest print

Taking to our screens on Tuesday in a daring thigh-split skirt, This Morning presenter Holly Willoughby was a vision of colour as she sported a vibrant print to host alongside Phillip Schofield. Sharing her look on Instagram, Holly captioned her outfit of the day post: "Morning Tuesday… today we are...
ShoppingHello Magazine

Holly Willoughby's favourite ice cream maker is an Amazon bargain

With the warmer weather here to stay, there's nothing like a classic cone of ice cream to cool you down – Holly Willoughby can attest to that. The This Morning star has been busy whipping up a number of rich and fruity creations from home, using Pan-n-Ice's Ice Cream Roll Maker, and it's an Amazon bargain!
TV & Videoskentlive.news

Phillip Schofield freaks out Holly Willoughby with 'haunted' doll on This Morning

Holly Willoughby was begging for Phil to stop teasing her on This Morning after he introduced her to a 'haunted' doll said to be 'rabid with spirits and ghosts.'. The infamous This Morning duo were just about to launch into a segment with a couple from Oregon who rehome creepy and 'haunted' dolls when Phil reached behind the couch to pull out one of his own.
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
The Independent

Holly Willoughby’s £89 summer-ready dress is from this sustainable brand

It’s no secret that Holly Willoughby’s This Morning outfits have fast become a major talking point, earning her a legion of fans and followers on her daily hashtag #hwstyle. The presenter has already demonstrated her sartorial flair this week with a string of excellent summer-ready looks – from her vibrant and colourful midi skirt to a floral embroidered dress – and today is no different.As Holly and her co-presenter Philip Schofield celebrate the return of Love Island on today’s show, she and her stylist have opted for an embroidered, ruffle neck midi dress in a sunny yellow colour from affordable sustainable brand Albaray. The...
CelebritiesHello Magazine

This Morning stars' luxury homes: Holly Willoughby, Phillip Schofield, Ruth Langsford and more

This Morning presenters become part of our everyday lives, gracing our television screens each morning, but where do the stars retreat when they are off-screen? From Holly Willoughby's plush family home with her husband and three children through to Phillip Schofield's modern house where he lives alone since his split from his wife Stephanie, as well as the massive mansion belonging to Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes, take a look around…
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
The Independent

Holly Willoughby’s floral midi dress today is from one of her favourite fashion brands

There’s no denying that Holly Willoughby’s This Morning outfits have become as much of a talking point as any of the stories featured on the show itself – and this week’s looks are no exception.Yesterday, Holly introduced us to a gingham mini dress from slow-fashion brand Olivia Rose and it provided us with some serious warm-weather outfit inspo.For today’s show, the presenter has opted for another summer-ready dress from cult fashion brand Rixo, a label she has frequently worn pieces from in the past. Since its launch in 2015, Rixo has built a reputation among the fashion pack for being the perfect destination...
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
The Independent

Love Holly Willoughby’s floral embroidered midi dress? Here’s where to buy it

There’s no denying that Holly Willoughby’s This Morning outfits have become as much of a talking point as any of the stories featured on the show itself – and last week’s looks were no exception, with this week’s set to be a similarly high standard. Over the course of the four days she was on air, Holly provided us with some serious outfit inspo, from a summer-ready shirt dress to a floral midi dress from one of her favourite fashion brands, Rixo.And today’s The Morning look is no different as her ensemble is a masterclass in dressing for the warmer climes – she’s...
Beauty & FashionHello Magazine

Holly Willoughby's ultra feminine dress has the most beautiful print

Another day, another glorious outfit for This Morning presenter Holly Willoughby. The star stunned fans on Wednesday in a 60s daisy green print dress – we're obsessed with the retro look. Looking glamorous as ever, Holly left fans swooning over her on-screen look in the sustainable number from independent London...
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Holly Willoughby apologises as she spoils surprise live on This Morning

Anything can happen on live television! Holly Willoughby was left feeling mortified after giving away major details about guest chef Clodagh's McKenna's wedding cake on This Morning. As Clodagh chatted about how to bake an elderflower and lemon drizzle cake, Holly said: "This [cake] is so good and you love...